Global Arabinogalactan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Arabinogalactan is a complex water-soluble polysaccharide compound of plant origin. Arabinogalactan contains molecules of galactose and arabinose. Two sources of arabinogalactan are Western Larch (Larix occidentalis) and Mongolian Larch (Larix dahurica). Most commercial arabinogalactan is produced from Western Larch, a renewable resource.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Arabinogalactan in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Arabinogalactan Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Arabinogalactan Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Brazil Arabinogalactan Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Arabinogalactan Market 2019 (%)

The global Arabinogalactan market was valued at 150.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 173.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. While the Arabinogalactan market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Arabinogalactan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Arabinogalactan production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Arabinogalactan Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Arabinogalactan Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Western Larch Source

Mongolian Larch Source

Brazil Arabinogalactan Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Arabinogalactan Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Arabinogalactan Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Arabinogalactan Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Arabinogalactan Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Brazil Arabinogalactan Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

LONZA

Ametis JSC

