Global Arabinogalactan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Arabinogalactan is a complex water-soluble polysaccharide compound of plant origin. Arabinogalactan contains molecules of galactose and arabinose. Two sources of arabinogalactan are Western Larch (Larix occidentalis) and Mongolian Larch (Larix dahurica). Most commercial arabinogalactan is produced from Western Larch, a renewable resource.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Arabinogalactan in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Arabinogalactan Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Arabinogalactan Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Indonesia Arabinogalactan Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Arabinogalactan Market 2019 (%)

The global Arabinogalactan market was valued at 150.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 173.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. While the Arabinogalactan market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Arabinogalactan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Arabinogalactan production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Arabinogalactan Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Indonesia Arabinogalactan Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Western Larch Source

Mongolian Larch Source

Indonesia Arabinogalactan Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Indonesia Arabinogalactan Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Arabinogalactan Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Arabinogalactan Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Arabinogalactan Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Indonesia Arabinogalactan Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

LONZA

Ametis JSC

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Arabinogalactan Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Arabinogalactan Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Arabinogalactan Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Arabinogalactan Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Arabinogalactan Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Arabinogalactan Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Arabinogalactan Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Arabinogalactan Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Arabinogalactan Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Arabinogalactan Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Arabinogalactan Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Arabinogalactan Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Arabinogalactan Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Arabinogalactan Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Arabinogalactan Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Arabinogalactan Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Arabinogalactan Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Western Larch Source

4.1.3 Mongolian Larch Source

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Arabinogalactan Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Arabinogalactan Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Arabinogalactan Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Arabinogalactan Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Arabinogalactan Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Arabinogalactan Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Arabinogalactan Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Arabinogalactan Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Arabinogalactan Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Arabinogalactan Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Food Industry

5.1.3 Pharmaceutical industry

5.1.4 Other

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Arabinogalactan Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Arabinogalactan Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Arabinogalactan Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Arabinogalactan Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia Arabinogalactan Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Arabinogalactan Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Arabinogalactan Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Arabinogalactan Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia Arabinogalactan Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 LONZA

6.1.1 LONZA Corporate Summary

6.1.2 LONZA Business Overview

6.1.3 LONZA Arabinogalactan Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 LONZA Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 LONZA Key News

6.2 Ametis JSC

6.2.1 Ametis JSC Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Ametis JSC Business Overview

6.2.3 Ametis JSC Arabinogalactan Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Ametis JSC Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Ametis JSC Key News

6.3 Jilin Forest Industry

6.3.1 Jilin Forest Industry Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Jilin Forest Industry Business Overview

6.3.3 Jilin Forest Industry Arabinogalactan Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Jilin Forest Industry Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Jilin Forest Industry Key News

7 Arabinogalactan Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Arabinogalactan Production Capacity and Value in Indonesia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Indonesia Arabinogalactan Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Indonesia Arabinogalactan Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Indonesia Arabinogalactan Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Arabinogalactan Manufacturers in Indonesia

7.2.1 Indonesia Key Local Arabinogalactan Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Indonesia Key Local Arabinogalactan Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Indonesia Key Local Arabinogalactan Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Arabinogalactan Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers

7.3 Arabinogalactan Export and Import in Indonesia

7.3.1 Indonesia Arabinogalactan Export Market

7.3.2 Indonesia Arabinogalactan Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Indonesia Arabinogalactan Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

….continued

