Global Arabinogalactan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Arabinogalactan is a complex water-soluble polysaccharide compound of plant origin. Arabinogalactan contains molecules of galactose and arabinose. Two sources of arabinogalactan are Western Larch (Larix occidentalis) and Mongolian Larch (Larix dahurica). Most commercial arabinogalactan is produced from Western Larch, a renewable resource.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Arabinogalactan in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Arabinogalactan Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Arabinogalactan Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Italy Arabinogalactan Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Arabinogalactan Market 2019 (%)

The global Arabinogalactan market was valued at 150.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 173.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. While the Arabinogalactan market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Arabinogalactan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Arabinogalactan production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Arabinogalactan Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Italy Arabinogalactan Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Western Larch Source

Mongolian Larch Source

Italy Arabinogalactan Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Italy Arabinogalactan Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Arabinogalactan Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Arabinogalactan Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Arabinogalactan Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Italy Arabinogalactan Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

LONZA

Ametis JSC

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Arabinogalactan Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Arabinogalactan Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Arabinogalactan Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Arabinogalactan Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Arabinogalactan Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Arabinogalactan Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Arabinogalactan Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Arabinogalactan Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Arabinogalactan Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Arabinogalactan Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Arabinogalactan Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Arabinogalactan Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Arabinogalactan Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Arabinogalactan Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Arabinogalactan Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Arabinogalactan Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Arabinogalactan Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Western Larch Source

4.1.3 Mongolian Larch Source

4.2 By Type – Italy Arabinogalactan Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy Arabinogalactan Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy Arabinogalactan Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy Arabinogalactan Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy Arabinogalactan Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy Arabinogalactan Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy Arabinogalactan Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy Arabinogalactan Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy Arabinogalactan Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy Arabinogalactan Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Food Industry

5.1.3 Pharmaceutical industry

5.1.4 Other

5.2 By Application – Italy Arabinogalactan Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Italy Arabinogalactan Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Italy Arabinogalactan Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Italy Arabinogalactan Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Italy Arabinogalactan Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Italy Arabinogalactan Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Italy Arabinogalactan Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Italy Arabinogalactan Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Italy Arabinogalactan Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 LONZA

6.1.1 LONZA Corporate Summary

6.1.2 LONZA Business Overview

6.1.3 LONZA Arabinogalactan Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 LONZA Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.1.5 LONZA Key News

6.2 Ametis JSC

6.2.1 Ametis JSC Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Ametis JSC Business Overview

6.2.3 Ametis JSC Arabinogalactan Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Ametis JSC Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Ametis JSC Key News

6.3 Jilin Forest Industry

6.3.1 Jilin Forest Industry Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Jilin Forest Industry Business Overview

6.3.3 Jilin Forest Industry Arabinogalactan Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Jilin Forest Industry Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Jilin Forest Industry Key News

7 Arabinogalactan Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Arabinogalactan Production Capacity and Value in Italy, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Italy Arabinogalactan Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Italy Arabinogalactan Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Italy Arabinogalactan Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Arabinogalactan Manufacturers in Italy

7.2.1 Italy Key Local Arabinogalactan Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Italy Key Local Arabinogalactan Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Italy Key Local Arabinogalactan Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Arabinogalactan Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers

7.3 Arabinogalactan Export and Import in Italy

7.3.1 Italy Arabinogalactan Export Market

7.3.2 Italy Arabinogalactan Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Italy Arabinogalactan Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Arabinogalactan Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Arabinogalactan Distributors and Sales Agents in Italy

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Arabinogalactan in Italy

Table 2. Top Players in Italy, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Italy Arabinogalactan Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Italy Arabinogalactan Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Italy Arabinogalactan Sales by Companies, (MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. Italy Arabinogalactan Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Arabinogalactan Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. Italy Manufacturers Arabinogalactan Product Type

Table 9. List of Italy Tier 1 Arabinogalactan Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Arabinogalactan Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Arabinogalactan Revenue in Italy (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Arabinogalactan Revenue in Italy (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Arabinogalactan Sales in Italy (MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Arabinogalactan Sales in Italy (MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Arabinogalactan Revenue in Italy, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Arabinogalactan Revenue in Italy, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Arabinogalactan Sales in Italy, (MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Arabinogalactan Sales in Italy, (MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. LONZA Corporate Summary

Table 20. LONZA Arabinogalactan Product Offerings

Table 21. LONZA Arabinogalactan Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Ametis JSC Corporate Summary

Table 23. Ametis JSC Arabinogalactan Product Offerings

Table 24. Ametis JSC Arabinogalactan Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Jilin Forest Industry Corporate Summary

Table 26. Jilin Forest Industry Arabinogalactan Product Offerings

Table 27. Jilin Forest Industry Arabinogalactan Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Arabinogalactan Production Capacity (MT) of Local Manufacturers in Italy, 2015-2020

Table 29. Arabinogalactan Production (MT) of Local Manufacturers in Italy, 2015-2020

Table 30. Italy Arabinogalactan Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 31. Arabinogalactan Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in Italy, 2015-2020

Table 32. Italy Arabinogalactan Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 33. The Percentage of Arabinogalactan Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers

Table 34. The Percentage of Arabinogalactan Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers

Table 35. Dangeguojia Arabinogalactan Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 36. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 37. Arabinogalactan Downstream Clients in Italy

Table 38. Arabinogalactan Distributors and Sales Agents in Italy

List of Figures

Figure 1. Arabinogalactan Segment by Type

Figure 2. Arabinogalactan Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Arabinogalactan Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Arabinogalactan Market Size in Italy, (US$, Mn) & (MT): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. Italy Arabinogalactan Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Arabinogalactan Sales in Italy: 2015-2026 (MT)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Arabinogalactan Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – Italy Arabinogalactan Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – Italy Arabinogalactan Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – Italy Arabinogalactan Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – Italy Arabinogalactan Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Arabinogalactan Revenue in Italy (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – Italy Arabinogalactan Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – Italy Arabinogalactan Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -Italy Arabinogalactan Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 17. Italy Arabinogalactan Production Capacity (MT), 2015-2026

Figure 18. Italy Arabinogalactan Actual Output (MT), 2015-2026

Figure 19. Italy Arabinogalactan Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of Italy Arabinogalactan Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of Italy Arabinogalactan, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for Italy Arabinogalactan Market in 2020

Figure 23. Arabinogalactan Market Opportunities & Trends in Italy

Figure 24. Arabinogalactan Market Drivers in Italy

Figure 25. Arabinogalactan Market Restraints in Italy

Figure 26. Arabinogalactan Industry Value Chain

….continued

