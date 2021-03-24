All news

Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market in France – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting in France  , including the following market information:

France   Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France   Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

France   Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in France   Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market 2019 (%)

The global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting market size in France   was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France   Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France   Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Interior Systems

Engine & Powertrain

Front-/Rear-End

Steering

 

France   Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France   Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Competitors Revenues in France  , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Competitors Revenues Share in France  , by Players 2019 (%)

Total France   Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total France   Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Meridian Lightweight Technologies

Georg Fischer

Handtmann Metallgusswerk GmbH

KSM Casting Group (CITIC)

Ryobi Group

Shiloh Industries

DGS Druckgussysteme AG

Gibbs Die Casting

Sundaram Clayton Limited (SCL)

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France   Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: France   Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Overall Market Size

2.1 France   Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Size: 2020 VS 2026..continue

 

 

