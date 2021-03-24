All news

Global Baby Food Packaging in Germany Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

After many years of decline, birth rates in Germany increased throughout the review period as consumers became more confident about their economic situation and recent immigrants began or expanded their families. Birth rates are forecast to remain at a historically high level over the forecast period. As birth rates are a significant factor in demand for baby food, this is set to lead to stable growth for baby food packaging over the forecast period. However, this trend is expected to mainly ben…

Euromonitor International’s Baby Food Packaging in Germany report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

 

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Baby Food Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

Baby Food Packaging in Germany

Euromonitor International

February 2021

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Higher birth rates counterbalanced by health concerns

Glass benefits from premium and sustainable image, in addition to transparency

Aluminium/plastic pouches soar thanks to grab-and-go appeal

 

 

 

 

 

