Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market in India – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Bacillus thuringiensis (or Bt) is a Gram-positive, soil-dwelling bacterium, commonly used as a biological pesticide. B. thuringiensis also occurs naturally in the gut of caterpillars of various types of moths and butterflies, as well on leaf surfaces, aquatic environments, animal feces, insect-rich environments, and flour mills and grain-storage facilities.

During sporulation, many Bt strains produce crystal proteins (proteinaceous inclusions), called δ-endotoxins, that have insecticidal action. This has led to their use as insecticides, and more recently to genetically modified crops using Bt genes, such as Bt corn. Many crystal-producing Bt strains, though, do not have insecticidal properties. The subspecies israelensis is commonly used for control of mosquitoe and of fungus gnats.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bacillus thuringiensis in Indonesia     , including the following market information:

Indonesia      Bacillus thuringiensis Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia      Bacillus thuringiensis Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Indonesia      Bacillus thuringiensis Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia      Bacillus thuringiensis Market 2019 (%)

The global Bacillus thuringiensis market was valued at 219.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 277.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. While the Bacillus thuringiensis market size in Indonesia      was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bacillus thuringiensis manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Bacillus thuringiensis production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia      Bacillus thuringiensis Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Indonesia      Bacillus thuringiensis Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Bacillus Thuringiensis Kurstaki

Bacillus Thuringiensis Serotype Israelensis

Bacillus Thuringiensis Aizawai

Others

Bacillus thuringiensis Kurstaki accounted for a share of 65.36% in the global bacillus thuringiensis market in 2019.

Indonesia      Bacillus thuringiensis Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Indonesia      Bacillus thuringiensis Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Fruit and Vegetables

Crops

Forest

Urban Greening

Gardening

Others

In bacillus thuringiensis market, the fruit and vegetables holds an important share of 34.79% in 2019.

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Bacillus thuringiensis Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia     , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Bacillus thuringiensis Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia     , by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia      Bacillus thuringiensis Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)

Total Indonesia      Bacillus thuringiensis Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sumitomo Chemical

Certis USA

FMC

FMC

Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide

King Biotec

Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology

Wuhan Unioasis Biological

Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech

Yangzhou Luyuan Bio-Chemical

Phyllom BioProducts Corporation

Bonide

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bacillus thuringiensis Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia      Bacillus thuringiensis Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats…continue

 

 

 

