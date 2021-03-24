A bicycle tire is a tire that fits on the wheel of a bicycle or similar vehicle. They may also be Vietnam ed on wheelchairs and handcycles, especially for racing. Bicycle tires provide an important source of sVietnam pension, generate the lateral forces necessary for balancing and turning, and generate the longitudinal forces necessary for propulsion and braking.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bicycle Tube & Tire in Vietnam , including the following market information:

Vietnam Bicycle Tube & Tire Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Bicycle Tube & Tire Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Vietnam Bicycle Tube & Tire Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Bicycle Tube & Tire Market 2019 (%)

The global Bicycle Tube & Tire market was valued at 1544.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach VIETNAM $ 1260 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -5.0% during the forecast period. While the Bicycle Tube & Tire market size in Vietnam was VIETNAM $ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach VIETNAM $ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bicycle Tube & Tire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and indVietnam try experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on bVietnam inesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Bicycle Tube & Tire production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Bicycle Tube & Tire Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Vietnam Bicycle Tube & Tire Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Bicycle Tube

Bicycle Tire

Bicycle tube is the most Vietnam ed type in 2019, with over 61.16% market share.

Vietnam Bicycle Tube & Tire Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Vietnam Bicycle Tube & Tire Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

City Bicycle

Road Bicycle

Mountain Bicycle

Other

The larger market by application is city bicycle, with 48.36% market share in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Bicycle Tube & Tire Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Bicycle Tube & Tire Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam , by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Bicycle Tube & Tire Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total Vietnam Bicycle Tube & Tire Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

CHENG SHIN

Hangzhou Zhongce

SCHWALBE

Michelin

Kenda

Continental

Hwa Fong

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bicycle Tube & Tire Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Bicycle Tube & Tire Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Bicycle Tube & Tire Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Bicycle Tube & Tire Market Size: 2020 VS 2026..continue

