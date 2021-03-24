All news

Global Cefotaxime Sodium API Market Research Report 2020-2026

Cefotaxime sodium is the sodium salt form of cefotaxime, a beta-lactam, third-generation cephalosporin antibiotic with bactericidal activity. Cefotaxime sodium binds to and inactivates penicillin-binding proteins (PBP) located on the inner membrane of the bacterial cell wall. Inactivation of PBPs interferes with the cross-linking of peptidoglycan chains necessary for bacterial cell wall strength and rigidity. This results in the weakening of the bacterial cell wall and causes cell lysis. Compared to the second and first generation cephalosporins, cefotaxime sodium is more active against gram-negative bacteria and less active against gram-positive bacteria.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cefotaxime Sodium API in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Cefotaxime Sodium API Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Cefotaxime Sodium API Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Thailand Cefotaxime Sodium API Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Cefotaxime Sodium API Market 2019 (%)
The global Cefotaxime Sodium API market was valued at 105.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 102 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -0.8% during the forecast period. While the Cefotaxime Sodium API market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cefotaxime Sodium API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cefotaxime Sodium API production and consumption in ThailandChp refers to Chinese Pharmacopoeia. USP refers to the United States Pharmacopeia. EP refers to the European Pharmacopoeia. And the proportion of ChP in 2019 is about 77.92%.

Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Cefotaxime Sodium API Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Thailand Cefotaxime Sodium API Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
ChP
USP
EP
Thailand Cefotaxime Sodium API Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Thailand Cefotaxime Sodium API Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Single Injection
Compound Injection
Cefotaxime sodium API is widely for single injection and compound injection. The proportion of single injection in 2019 is about 76.02%.

TABLE OF CONTENT :

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cefotaxime Sodium API Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Cefotaxime Sodium API Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Cefotaxime Sodium API Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Cefotaxime Sodium API Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Cefotaxime Sodium API Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Thailand Cefotaxime Sodium API Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

