Global Cefotaxime Sodium API Market Research Report 2020-2026

Cefotaxime sodium is the sodium salt form of cefotaxime, a beta-lactam, third-generation cephalosporin antibiotic with bactericidal activity. Cefotaxime sodium binds to and inactivates penicillin-binding proteins (PBP) located on the inner membrane of the bacterial cell wall. Inactivation of PBPs interferes with the cross-linking of peptidoglycan chains necessary for bacterial cell wall strength and rigidity. This results in the weakening of the bacterial cell wall and causes cell lysis. Compared to the second and first generation cephalosporins, cefotaxime sodium is more active against gram-negative bacteria and less active against gram-positive bacteria.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6240378-cefotaxime-sodium-api-market-in-vietnam-manufacturing-and

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cefotaxime Sodium API in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Cefotaxime Sodium API Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Cefotaxime Sodium API Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Vietnam Cefotaxime Sodium API Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Cefotaxime Sodium API Market 2019 (%)

The global Cefotaxime Sodium API market was valued at 105.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 102 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -0.8% during the forecast period. While the Cefotaxime Sodium API market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rapid-prototyping-equipment-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-14

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cefotaxime Sodium API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cefotaxime Sodium API production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Cefotaxime Sodium API Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam Cefotaxime Sodium API Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

ChP

USP

EP

Chp refers to Chinese Pharmacopoeia. USP refers to the United States Pharmacopeia. EP refers to the European Pharmacopoeia. And the proportion of ChP in 2019 is about 77.92%.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-baseball-gloves-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2029-2021-03-11

TABLE OF CONTENT :

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cefotaxime Sodium API Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Cefotaxime Sodium API Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…………………….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105