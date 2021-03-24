All news

Global Cell Image Analysis System Market in China – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Cell image analysis is a high-throughput strategy for the quantification of phenotypic differences among a variety of cell populations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cell Image Analysis System in China, including the following market information:

China Cell Image Analysis System Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in China Cell Image Analysis System Market 2019 (%)

The global Cell Image Analysis System market was valued at 1592 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2223.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. While the Cell Image Analysis System market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Cell Image Analysis System businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Cell Image Analysis System in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cell Image Analysis System market size in 2020 and the next few years in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Cell Image Analysis System Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

China Cell Image Analysis System Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Instruments

Service

Software

The segment of instruments held the extremely largest market share of about 71.69% in 2018.

China Cell Image Analysis System Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

China Cell Image Analysis System Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories

Other

By application, academing and research institutes is the largest segment, with market share of about 59% in 2018.

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cell Image Analysis System Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cell Image Analysis System Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

GE Healthcare

BD

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

Merck

Molecular Devices

Olympus Corporation

Leica Microsystems

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Nikon Corporation

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cell Image Analysis System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: China Cell Image Analysis System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats..continue

 

 

All news

