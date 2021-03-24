All news

Global Cell Image Analysis System Market in UK – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Cell image analysis is a high-throughput strategy for the quantification of phenotypic differences among a variety of cell populations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cell Image Analysis System in UK           , including the following market information:

UK Cell Image Analysis System Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in UK Cell Image Analysis System Market 2019 (%)

The global Cell Image Analysis System market was valued at 1592 million in 2019 and is projected to reach UK          $ 2223.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. While the Cell Image Analysis System market size in UK was UK          $ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach UK          $ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Cell Image Analysis System bUK          inesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Cell Image Analysis System in UK           . This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cell Image Analysis System market size in 2020 and the next few years in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Cell Image Analysis System Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

UK Cell Image Analysis System Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Instruments

Service

Software

The segment of instruments held the extremely largest market share of about 71.69% in 2018.

UK Cell Image Analysis System Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

UK Cell Image Analysis System Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories

Other

By application, academing and research institutes is the largest segment, with market share of about 59% in 2018.

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cell Image Analysis System Market Competitors Revenues in UK           , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cell Image Analysis System Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK           , by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

GE Healthcare

BD

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

Merck

Molecular Devices

OlympUK           Corporation

Leica Microsystems

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Nikon Corporation

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cell Image Analysis System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: UK Cell Image Analysis System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats..continue

 

 

