Global Childrenswear in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

2020 saw childrenswear record less severe sales declines than either menswear or womenswear as the category benefited from the more essential status of these products generally. While many Colombians were willing to reduce spending on womenswear and menswear as their incomes came under pressure due to the unfavourable economic environment that unfolded over the course of the year, childrenswear is a category in which sales are dominated by products that are not regarded as optional in most cases…

Euromonitor International’s Childrenswear in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

 

Product coverage: Baby and Toddler Wear, Boys’ Apparel, Girls’ Apparel.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Childrenswear market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Childrenswear in Colombia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Childrenswear benefits from its more essential status than menswear or menswear

Huge price discounts due to falling demand contribute to value sales declines

Shift noted towards more casual styles, with an emphasis on at-home living

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A positive performance slated for childrenswear as demand rebounds robustly

The importance of e-commerce in the distribution of childrenswear to continue rising

Ecological positioning less important in childrenswear than other apparel categories

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

 

