Global Civil Helicopter MRO Market in Vietnam – IndVietnam try Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Civil helicopter MRO is a fundamental aspect of civil helicopter operations. It ensures the preservation of rotorcraft in pre-determined conditions of airworthiness in order to guarantee the safety of operations, passengers and crew. The MRO sector is heavily regulated by national and international aviation regulatory bodies with operators and OEMs being required to adhere to stringent regulations and practices in the performance of helicopter MRO work. Companies that conduct such services require approval and certification of facilities and infrastructure by the necessary aviation safety bodies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Civil Helicopter MRO in Vietnam   , including the following market information:

Vietnam   Civil Helicopter MRO Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam   Civil Helicopter MRO Market 2019 (%)

The global Civil Helicopter MRO market was valued at 8126.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach VIETNAM $ 9761.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. While the Civil Helicopter MRO market size in Vietnam   was VIETNAM $ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach VIETNAM $ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Civil Helicopter MRO bVietnam inesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Civil Helicopter MRO in Vietnam   . This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Civil Helicopter MRO market size in 2020 and the next few years in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam   Civil Helicopter MRO Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Vietnam   Civil Helicopter MRO Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Airframe Heavy Maintenance

Engine Maintenance

Component Maintenance

The segment of component maintenance holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 42%.

 

Vietnam   Civil Helicopter MRO Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Vietnam   Civil Helicopter MRO Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial

Private

The commercial holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 70% of the market share.

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Civil Helicopter MRO Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam   , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Civil Helicopter MRO Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam   , by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

AirbVietnam  Helicopters

Leonardo S.p.A

Turbomeca (Safran)

GE Aviation

Rolls Royce Holdings PLC

Bell Helicopter

Sikorsky Aircraft

MTU Maintenance

Pratt & Whitney

Heli-One

StandardAero

Honeywell Aerospace

RUAG Aviation

Robinson Helicopter

RVietnam sian Helicopter

Mid-Canada Mod Center

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Civil Helicopter MRO Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam   Civil Helicopter MRO Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 Vietnam   Civil Helicopter MRO Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam   Civil Helicopter MRO Market Size: 2020 VS 2026….continue

 

 

