Global Cockroach Killer Market Research Report 2020-2026

Cockroach killer is a general term for cockroach insecticide. In view of the fact that cockroaches have become one of the major urban pests, in order to solve the problem of cockroaches, cockroach killer has also emerged, and their types and varieties are very diverse.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cockroach Killer in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Cockroach Killer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Cockroach Killer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million Units)
Thailand Cockroach Killer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million Units)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Cockroach Killer Market 2019 (%)
The global Cockroach Killer market was valued at 506.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 605 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. While the Cockroach Killer market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cockroach Killer production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Cockroach Killer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million Units)
Thailand Cockroach Killer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Multiple Pest Control
Professional Cockroach Control
Professional cockroach control is more used type in 2019, with over 52.99% market share.

 

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Cockroach Killer Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Cockroach Killer Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Cockroach Killer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Million Units)
Total Thailand Cockroach Killer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Bayer
Syngenta
Henkel
PF Harris
S. C. Johnson & Son
Rockwell Labs

 

TABLE OF CONTENT :

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cockroach Killer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Cockroach Killer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Cockroach Killer Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Cockroach Killer Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Cockroach Killer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Thailand Cockroach Killer Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

