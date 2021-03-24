All news

Global Commercial Aircraft MRO Market in Brazil – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Aircraft MRO is the description of maintenance repair and overhaul to aircraft, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) is a key activity in the lifecycle of aircraft. Because of the typically long operational lifetimes expected from these costly assets, MRO is necessary to maintain these systems in a safe and functional condition, so that they can fulfill the operational role that they were designed for. This report mainly covers four market segments: Airframe, Engine, Component and Line

This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Aircraft MRO in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Commercial Aircraft MRO Market 2019 (%)

The global Commercial Aircraft MRO market was valued at 56840 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 64610 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Commercial Aircraft MRO market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Commercial Aircraft MRO businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Commercial Aircraft MRO in Brazil. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Commercial Aircraft MRO market size in 2020 and the next few years in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Commercial Aircraft MRO Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Brazil Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Engine Maintenance

Components Maintenance

Airframe Heavy Maintenance

Line Maintenance Modification

 

Brazil Commercial Aircraft MRO Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Brazil Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Air Transport

BGA

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lufthansa Technik

GE Aviation

AFI KLM E&M

ST Aerospace

MTU Maintenance

AAR Corp.

Rolls-Royce

SR Technics (Mubadala Aerospace)

SIA Engineering

Delta TechOps

Haeco

JAL Engineering

Ameco Beijing

TAP M&E

ANA

British Airways Engineering

Korean Air

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 Brazil Commercial Aircraft MRO Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Size: 2020 VS 2026…continue

 

