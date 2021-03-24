All news

Global Commercial Aircraft MRO Market in Thailand – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Aircraft MRO is the description of maintenance repair and overhaul to aircraft, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) is a key activity in the lifecycle of aircraft. Because of the typically long operational lifetimes expected from these costly assets, MRO is necessary to maintain these systems in a safe and functional condition, so that they can fulfill the operational role that they were designed for. This report mainly covers four market segments: Airframe, Engine, Component and Line

This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Aircraft MRO in   Thailand   , including the following market information:

Thailand Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in   Thailand Commercial Aircraft MRO Market 2019 (%)

The global Commercial Aircraft MRO market was valued at 56840 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 64610 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Commercial Aircraft MRO market size in   Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Commercial Aircraft MRO businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Commercial Aircraft MRO in   Thailand   . This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Commercial Aircraft MRO market size in 2020 and the next few years in   Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Commercial Aircraft MRO Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Thailand Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Engine Maintenance

Components Maintenance

Airframe Heavy Maintenance

Line Maintenance Modification

 

Thailand Commercial Aircraft MRO Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Thailand Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Air Transport

BGA

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Competitors Revenues in   Thailand   , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Competitors Revenues Share in   Thailand   , by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lufthansa Technik

GE Aviation

AFI KLM E&M

ST Aerospace

MTU Maintenance

AAR Corp.

Rolls-Royce

SR Technics (Mubadala Aerospace)

SIA Engineering

Delta TechOps

Haeco

JAL Engineering

Ameco Beijing

TAP M&E

ANA

British Airways Engineering

Korean Air

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact:   Thailand Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2   Thailand Commercial Aircraft MRO Overall Market Size

2.1   Thailand Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Size: 2020 VS 2026…continue

 

All news

All news

All news News

