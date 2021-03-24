All news

Global Commercial Vehicles Market in Southeast Asia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Vehicles in Brazil, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Commercial Vehicles Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Commercial Vehicles Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Southeast Asia Commercial Vehicles Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Commercial Vehicles Market 2019 (%)

The global Commercial Vehicles market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Commercial Vehicles market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Commercial Vehicles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Commercial Vehicles production and consumption in

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Commercial Vehicles Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Southeast Asia Commercial Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium/Heavy Trucks

Buses & Coaches

 

Southeast Asia Commercial Vehicles Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Southeast Asia Commercial Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Construction

Public Service

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Commercial Vehicles Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Commercial Vehicles Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Commercial Vehicles Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Southeast Asia Commercial Vehicles Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Daimler AG

Renault-Nissan

GM

Ford

Isuzu

VW

FCA

Paccar

Navistar

Sinotruk Group

Geely

Toyota

Honda

Chery

PSA

Volvo

Hyundai Motor

Tata Motor

Mahindra & Mahindra

JAC

FAW

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Commercial Vehicles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Commercial Vehicles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Commercial Vehicles Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Commercial Vehicles Market Size: 2020 VS 2026..continue

 

All news

