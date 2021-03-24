All news

Global Confectionery Packaging in Germany Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Sustainability is increasingly a key focus area for confectionery players and for consumers buying these products. As German consumers are generally highly concerned about the environmental impact of packaging waste, confectionery players are increasingly offering recyclable packaging. This trend is particularly prominent in chocolate confectionery areas such as tablets, chocolate pouches and bags and boxed assortments. The plastic content used in packaging also continues to decrease, with plast…

Euromonitor International’s Confectionery Packaging in Germany report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

 

Product coverage: Chocolate Confectionery, Gum, Sugar Confectionery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Confectionery Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Confectionery Packaging in Germany

Euromonitor International

February 2021

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Sustainability and premiumisation alike benefit folding cartons

Smaller packs cater to nomadic consumption and portion control

Rigid plastic benefits from new sizes but flexible plastic retains dominance

….CONTINUED

