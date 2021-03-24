Global COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020-2026

Global COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. The antibody detection kits are experiencing a substantial rise in demand due to increasing COVID-19 crisis throughout the world. Antibody detection is vital for the differential diagnosis of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). It is a test performed by patient serum or plasma with reagent red cells. Determination of certain antibodies to viral and bacterial pathogens, as well as to parasites facilitates the correct therapeutic measures to be taken. Antibody detection kits are predictive for prognosis and detection of COVID-19 infections to assist the diseases. Since, these kits helps to examine whether a person has developed antibodies in their blood stream to fight the SARS-CoV-2, which indicates whether a person has been exposed to or has COVID-19. In response to manage COVID-19 pandemic and to increase the patient screening, several companies are offering this rapid antibody detection kits to healthcare workers, hospitals, laboratories, and to other professionals only. Thus, rise in incidences of coronavirus cases, along with the growing government approvals for antibody test kits are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, on March 2020, two South Korean firms, SD Biosensor and Seegene have received government approval to deliver RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) based Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnostic kits in India. Also, the government authorized 12 rapid antibody test kits for COVID-19 diagnosis. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the growth of COVID-19 antibody detection kits in the global market. However, limited availability of kits and dearth of skilled professionals are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. The regional analysis of global COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

Major market player included in this report are:

INNOVITA

Guangzhou Wonton Biotech

Bioscience (Chongqing) Biotech

Xiamen InnoDx

Guangdong Hecin-Scientific

SD Biosensor

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Immunoglobulin M (IgM)

Immunoglobulin G (IgG)

By End-User:

Hospital

Scientific Research

Diagnostic Center

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits Market, by Product Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

….. continued

