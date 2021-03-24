All news

Global Digital Language Learning Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020-2026

Global Digital Language Learning Market is valued approximately at USD 6.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.4% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Digital Learning is reshaping education in unprecedented ways. The education sector is transforming exponentially on the back of various initiatives undertaken by governments and private organizations to deliver digitally enhanced performance. The digital language learning will provide different languages and one can learn any language at any time through digital based platform. The increased adoption of English as a language for business communications across the globe as well as growing popularity of digital learning across various sectors are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and introduction of products and service and other strategic alliance by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in March 2020, Babbel has started providing free services to all K-12 and college students in Italy, U.K., Germany, Spain and France due to Covid-19. The service currently offers courses for Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Dutch, Turkish, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Indonesian and English until the end of COVID-19 pandemic. However, high risk of piracy with offline content and data security with online content is the major factor restraining the growth of global Digital Language Learning market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Digital Language Learning market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:
Babbel
Busuu Online S.L.
Fluenz
Lingoda GmbH.
Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC)
Pearson PLC
Preply, Inc.
Rosetta Stone, Inc
Verbling, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Language Type:
English
Mandarin
Spanish
German
Others

By Deployment Type:
Cloud
On-Premise

By Business Type:
Business-To-Business
Business-To-Customer

By End User:
Academic
Non-Academic

By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Digital Language Learning Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Digital Language Learning Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Digital Language Learning Market, by Language Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Digital Language Learning Market, by Deployment Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Digital Language Learning Market, by Business Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Digital Language Learning Market, by End User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
….. continued

