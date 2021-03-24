Global  Digital Scent Technology Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020-2026

Global Digital Scent Technology Market is valued approximately USD 6.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Digital Scent Technology is the online communication via human nose. It is the application for e-nose that enables transmission of odor over the internet. Digital Scent technology enables consumers to smell the product before buying it online. Digital scent technology is widely used in many applications such as Food & Beverage, Education, Entertainment, Healthcare, Marketing, Communication, Military & Defense and Others. The rising AI in Digital Scent Technology and application of e-nose in the security and military sectors are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and introduction of products and other strategic alliance by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in January 2020, Strauscent Inc. introduced a digitizing scent known as eNoses, a digitizing scent to detect freshness. eNoses can easily detect chemicals in the air to create scent print (Like a fingerprint for a smell). However, high cost of electronic nose and delays between successive smell tastes is the major factor restraining the growth of global Digital Scent Technology market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Digital Scent Technology market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of leading players operating in this market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Electronics Sensor Technology

ScentSational Technologies LLC

Smiths Detection Inc.

Scent Sciences Corporation

Airsense Analytics GmbH

Alpha MOS SA

The Enose Company

Scentcom Ltd.

AMS AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Hardware:

e-nose

Scent Synthesizer

By End-Product:

Mobile Phone

Smelling Screen

Music & Video Game

Explosives Detector

Quality Control Product

Medical Diagnostics Product

Others

By End User:

Food & Beverage

Education

Entertainment

Healthcare

Marketing

Communication

Military & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Digital Scent Technology Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

