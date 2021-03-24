All news

Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market in South Korea Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

The direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC) is a relatively recent addition to the suite of fuel cell technologies; it was invented and developed in the 1990s by researchers at several institutions in the United States, including NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. During decades of research, especially around 2010, many high tech companies like NEC, UltraCell they all have dedicated a large mass of R&D source into DMFC, and they all exhibited their prototype of their own DMFC. But as the fact, there are only two companies focus on commercial productions. This report only study the DMFC market will full-time commercial production participants.DMFCs can be seen as one of the most prominent fuel cell technology to be used as a generator and production device in small portable applications due to its high energy storage density fuel, fast refuelling and capability to refuel during operation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Watts)
South Korea Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Watts)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) production and consumption in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Watts)
South Korea Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
＜1 KW
1 KW-5 KW

South Korea Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Watts)
South Korea Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Defense&Security
Mobility&Industrial Application
Leisure
Materials Handling Equipment
Telecommunications
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Total South Korea Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Watts)
Total South Korea Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
SFC Energy AG

