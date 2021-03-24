All news

Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market in Thailand Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

The direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC) is a relatively recent addition to the suite of fuel cell technologies; it was invented and developed in the 1990s by researchers at several institutions in the United States, including NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. During decades of research, especially around 2010, many high tech companies like NEC, UltraCell they all have dedicated a large mass of R&D source into DMFC, and they all exhibited their prototype of their own DMFC. But as the fact, there are only two companies focus on commercial productions. This report only study the DMFC market will full-time commercial production participants.DMFCs can be seen as one of the most prominent fuel cell technology to be used as a generator and production device in small portable applications due to its high energy storage density fuel, fast refuelling and capability to refuel during operation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Watts)
Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Watts)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Watts)
Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
＜1 KW
1 KW-5 KW

Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Watts)
Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Defense&Security
Mobility&Industrial Application
Leisure
Materials Handling Equipment
Telecommunications
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Watts)
Total Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
SFC Energy AG

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Players in Thailand
3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Companies
3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 ＜1 KW
4.1.3 1 KW-5 KW
4.2 By Type – Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Defense&Security
5.1.3 Mobility&Industrial Application
5.1.4 Leisure
5.1.5 Materials Handling Equipment
5.1.6 Telecommunications
5.1.7 Other
5.2 By Application – Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 SFC Energy AG
6.1.1 SFC Energy AG Corporate Summary
6.1.2 SFC Energy AG Business Overview
6.1.3 SFC Energy AG Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 SFC Energy AG Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)
6.1.5 SFC Energy AG Key News
6.2 Oorja Protonics
6.2.1 Oorja Protonics Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Oorja Protonics Business Overview
6.2.3 Oorja Protonics Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Oorja Protonics Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Oorja Protonics Key News

….continued

