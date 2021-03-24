Global Disinfectant Gels Market Research Report 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disinfectant Gels in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Disinfectant Gels Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Disinfectant Gels Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Thailand Disinfectant Gels Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Disinfectant Gels Market 2019 (%)

The global Disinfectant Gels market was valued at 170.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 209.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. While the Disinfectant Gels market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Disinfectant Gels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Disinfectant Gels production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Disinfectant Gels Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Thailand Disinfectant Gels Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Hand Disinfectants

Skin and Mucous Membrane Disinfectants

Instrument Disinfectants

Others

Thailand Disinfectant Gels Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Thailand Disinfectant Gels Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Medical

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Disinfectant Gels Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Disinfectant Gels Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Disinfectant Gels Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Thailand Disinfectant Gels Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

3M

Saraya

PURELL

DOW

BODE Chemie

Reckitt Benckiser

Plum

