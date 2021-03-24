All news

Global Disinfectant Gels Market Research Report 2020-2026

Disinfectant Gels Alcohol-based disinfectant gels (perhaps better termed hand antiseptics) have recently become increasingly popular for hand disinfection, as an alternative to handwashing with soap and water, and in order to improve hand hygiene.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disinfectant Gels in UK, including the following market information:
UK Disinfectant Gels Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK Disinfectant Gels Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
UK Disinfectant Gels Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in UK Disinfectant Gels Market 2019 (%)
The global Disinfectant Gels market was valued at 170.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 209.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. While the Disinfectant Gels market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Disinfectant Gels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Disinfectant Gels production and consumption in UK
Total Market by Segment:
UK Disinfectant Gels Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
UK Disinfectant Gels Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Hand Disinfectants
Skin and Mucous Membrane Disinfectants
Instrument Disinfectants
Others

UK Disinfectant Gels Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
UK Disinfectant Gels Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Household
Medical

 

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Disinfectant Gels Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Disinfectant Gels Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Total UK Disinfectant Gels Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total UK Disinfectant Gels Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
3M
Saraya
PURELL
DOW
BODE Chemie
Reckitt Benckiser
Plum
Shandong Weigao Group

 

TABLE OF CONTENT :

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Disinfectant Gels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Disinfectant Gels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

……………….Continued

 

