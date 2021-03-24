All news

Global Disposable Face Mask Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020-2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Disposable Face Mask Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020-2026

Global Disposable Face Mask Market is valued approximately at USD 792 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6% over the forecast period 2020-2026. A face mask is also known as procedure mask or surgical mask. It is a loose disposable mask, wore on the face that covers nose and mouth to protect from the viruses and other elements that can cause infection. These masks are produced either with natural fiber, such as cotton or disposable linen or synthetic materials, such as polypropylene. They are produced of different layers that includes a hydrophobic outer layer, a middle filtering layer, and an inner hydrophilic layer to absorb the moisture and fluid. Healthcare workers usually wear disposable face masks to prevent themselves from the infections. Besides this, the disposable face masks are also used by common people in several health-related problems such as asthma. Recently, the COVID-19 is widely spread throughout the world, thus various regional government are mandating the use of disposable face masks among the individual and healthcare workers to prevent the spread of this contagious diseases. According to Vindobona organization, till 21 April 2020, there were around 2,471,930 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered throughout the world. Furthermore, rising cases of hospital acquired infections (HAIs), increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such asthma and tuberculosis, and growing elderly population in the developing nations are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people aged 65 or above is projected to grow to nearly 1.6 billion in 2050 from an estimated 524 million in 2010, with most of the increase in developing countries. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for disposable face mask, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, concerns related to disposal of non-woven disposables and rise in prominence of less invasive surgeries are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Also Read :https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/pipe-coatings-market-share-size-trend-market-price-industry-growth-leading-player-and-region-forecast-to-2023-aw34ekje4854

The regional analysis of global Disposable Face Mask market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in prevalence of contagious diseases and the presence of a large customer base in the region. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the rising awareness regarding health and personal hygiene and favorable government initiative for preventing infectious disease in the United States and Canada.

Major market player included in this report are:
Honeywell
3M
Moldex
Kimberly-Clark
Uvex
KOWA
SAS Safety Corp.
Gerson
DACH
Te Yin

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Also Read :https://energyandpowerreports.weebly.com/blog/wind-power-market-size-2020-development-strategy-growth-potential-analysis-and-business-distribution-till-2023

By Product:
Protective masks
Dust Masks
Non-Woven Masks

By Application:
Industrial
Personal

By Distribution Channel:
Online
Offline

By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Also Read :https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/04/18/1806296/0/en/Data-Center-Construction-Market-Valuation-USD-31-91-billion-by-2023-Data-Centre-Construction-Industry-Analysis-by-Design-Type-Tier-Type-and-Verticals.html

Target Audience of the Global Disposable Face Mask Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Disposable Face Mask Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Disposable Face Mask Market, by Product, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.3. Disposable Face Mask Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.4. Disposable Face Mask Market, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Crypto Currency Market Research, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2025

basavraj.t

The Crypto Currency market research report helps decision makers to improve their business plans and ensure long-term success. The extensive research study provides in-depth information on Global Innovations, New Business Techniques, New product development, M&A, Recent Trends, Covid19 Impact analysis & Revenue Opportunities, DROC, PEST Analysis, Capital Investment, Technology Innovation and Future Trends Outlook. The […]
All news

Global Internet of Things in Retail Market 2025: IBM Corporation, Impinj, Allerin Tech Pvt, RetailNext

anita_adroit

Predicting Growth Scope: Global Internet of Things in Retail MarketThe research report on the Global Internet of Things in Retail Market evaluates beneficial points boosting growth that help stakeholders to strategize their business plans accordingly. The research has conducted extensive qualitative and quantitative research with a focus on recent developments and others. The research is […]
All news News

Portable Generator Market 2021 with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Growth, Latest Trend Analysis and Forecast 2026

anita_adroit

The latest research report Portable Generator Market added recently to the burgeoning online data archive of Adroit Market Research is poised to deliver insightful details about market development and the efficacy of the industry practices in sustaining growth continuity. The report also includes concise information on trend assessment as well as their overall mettle in […]