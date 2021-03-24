All news

Global Dry Eye Drugs Market Research Report 2020-2026

Dry eye syndrome (DES), also known as keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS), is the condition of having dry eyes. Other associated symptoms include irritation, redness, discharge, and easily fatigued eyes. Blurred vision may also occur. The symptoms can range from mild and occasional to severe and continuous. Scarring of the cornea may occur in some cases without treatment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dry Eye Drugs in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Dry Eye Drugs Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Dry Eye Drugs Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Southeast Asia Dry Eye Drugs Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Dry Eye Drugs Market 2019 (%)
The global Dry Eye Drugs market was valued at 6979.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10780 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. While the Dry Eye Drugs market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dry Eye Drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Dry Eye Drugs production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Dry Eye Drugs Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Southeast Asia Dry Eye Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Artificial Tears
Anti-inflammatory Drugs
Other

 

Southeast Asia Dry Eye Drugs Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Southeast Asia Dry Eye Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hospital
Drug Stores
Online Pharmacies

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Dry Eye Drugs Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Dry Eye Drugs Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Dry Eye Drugs Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Southeast Asia Dry Eye Drugs Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Allergan

 

TABLE OF CONTENT :

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dry Eye Drugs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia Dry Eye Drugs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

