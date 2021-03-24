All news

Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Research Report 2020-2026

uchenne muscular dystrophy is an x-linked genetic disorder that affects mostly boys. In Duchenne, boys begin to show signs of muscle weakness as early as two to five years of age. The disease gradually weakens the skeletal or voluntary muscles in the arms, legs and trunk. Due to progressive muscle weakness, Duchenne patients are often wheelchair bound between the ages of seven and 13 years old. At a later stage, the boys’ respiratory and cardiac muscles are also affected and for most boys, respiratory and cardiac failure are major causes of death, often prevalent by the age of 20.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in Germany, including the following market information:
Germany Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Germany Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Doses)
Germany Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Doses)
Top Five Competitors in Germany Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market 2019 (%)

 

The global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy production and consumption in Germany
Total Market by Segment:
Germany Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Doses)
Germany Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Deflazacort
Prednisone
Others

Germany Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Doses)
Germany Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Male
Female

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

 

TABLE OF CONTENT :

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Germany Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats………….Continued

 

