Global E-Commerce Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The rate of growth in e-commerce retail current value sales slowed slightly during 2020 but remained vigorous. While the economic shock of the pandemic led many local consumers to rein in their discretionary spending, the fact that many consumers found it much more difficult to shop in person due to restrictions on movement led some to try online shopping for the first time. Growth in e-commerce was also buoyed by the fact that a growing number of Kenyan consumers own smartphones and are going o…

Euromonitor International’s E-Commerce in Kenya report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Cross-border E-Commerce, E-Commerce by Product Category, Mobile E-Commerce.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Locked-down consumers shop online in growing numbers

Reduced delivery fees buoy demand

Pick-up points alleviate last-mile issue

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Post-pandemic economic rebound, lower delivery fees and more affordable internet access will support strong growth in demand for e-commerce

Digital Service Tax unlikely to significantly impact e-commerce demand

New entrants will put pressure on leader Jumia Technologies AG

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 E-Commerce by Channel and Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 E-Commerce by Channel and Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 E-Commerce GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 E-Commerce GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast E-Commerce by Channel and Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast E-Commerce by Channel and Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on retailing

COVID-19 country impact

Modern grocery retailers increasingly prominent, as leading players expand their networks

Retailers partner with delivery services

What next for retailing?

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Informal retailing

Opening hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2019

Physical retail landscape

Cash and carry

Seasonality

Back to school

Christmas

Payments and delivery

Emerging business models

MARKET DATA

Table 7 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2015-2020

Table 12 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020

Table 16 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 19 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2015-2020

Table 20 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2015-2020

Table 21 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 22 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 23 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 24 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 25 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020

Table 26 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 27 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 28 Non-Grocery Specialists GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 29 Non-Grocery Specialists GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

….CONTINUED

