Global Electric Vehicles Market in Thiland – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Electric Vehicle is one kind of new vehicle which utilizes the unconventional fuel as the power source integrating the advanced technology of the power control and drive section. The unconventional fuel generally is power. It mainly includes the PHEV and BEV.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Vehicles in Brazil, including the following market information:

Thiland  Electric Vehicles Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thiland  Electric Vehicles Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Thiland  Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Thiland  Electric Vehicles Market 2019 (%)

The global Electric Vehicles market was valued at 92050 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 146640 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. While the Electric Vehicles market size in Thiland  was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electric Vehicles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Electric Vehicles production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Thiland  Electric Vehicles Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Thiland  Electric Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

BEV

PHEV

 

Thiland  Electric Vehicles Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Thiland  Electric Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Home Use

Commercial Use

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Electric Vehicles Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Electric Vehicles Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thiland  Electric Vehicles Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Thiland  Electric Vehicles Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

BYD

Geely

BAIC

Tesla

Renault-Nissan

BMW

GM

VW

Toyota

SAIC

Zotye

Daimler

Chery

JMCG

Changan

JAC

Hyundai

Mitsubishi

Yutong

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Vehicles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thiland  Electric Vehicles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thiland  Electric Vehicles Overall Market Size

2.1 Thiland  Electric Vehicles Market Size: 2020 VS 2026….continue

 

