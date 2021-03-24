All news

Global Filling Station and Gas Station Market in Germany – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A filling station and gas station is a facility that sells fuel, natural gas and engine lubricants for motor vehicles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Filling Station and Gas Station in Germany   , including the following market information:

Germany    Filling Station and Gas Station Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany    Filling Station and Gas Station Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Germany    Filling Station and Gas Station Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany    Filling Station and Gas Station Market 2019 (%)

The global Filling Station and Gas Station market was valued at 2270400 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2638520 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. While the Filling Station and Gas Station market size in Germany    was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Filling Station and Gas Station manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Filling Station and Gas Station production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany    Filling Station and Gas Station Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Germany    Filling Station and Gas Station Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Filling Station

Gas Station

Filling station segment was estimated to account for a revenue share of 41.5% in 2019.

 

Germany    Filling Station and Gas Station Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Germany    Filling Station and Gas Station Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Demand of passenger vehicle occupied most of market share of about 83.39% in 2019.

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Filling Station and Gas Station Market Competitors Revenues in Germany   , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Filling Station and Gas Station Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany   , by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany    Filling Station and Gas Station Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Germany    Filling Station and Gas Station Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Shell

Sinopec

Exxon Mobil

BP

Total

CNPC

JXTG

Phillips 66

ENI

Gazprom

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Filling Station and Gas Station Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany    Filling Station and Gas Station Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany    Filling Station and Gas Station Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany    Filling Station and Gas Station Market Size: 2020 VS 2026…continue

 

