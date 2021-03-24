Global Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

A fire alarm system has a number of devices working together to detect and warn people through visual and audio appliances when smoke, fire, carbon monoxide or other emergencies are present.

ALSO READ: https://ext-5665676.livejournal.com/17333.html

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Alarm Equipment in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Fire Alarm Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Fire Alarm Equipment Market 2019 (%)

The global Fire Alarm Equipment market was valued at 17300 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 21050 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. While the Fire Alarm Equipment market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Fire Alarm Equipment businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Fire Alarm Equipment in Vietnam. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fire Alarm Equipment market size in 2020 and the next few years in Vietnam

ALSO READ: https://www.techsite.io/p/1968636

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Fire Alarm Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Vietnam Fire Alarm Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Conventional

Addressable Systems

Vietnam Fire Alarm Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Vietnam Fire Alarm Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Others

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/connected-agriculture-market-2021-covid-19-impact-analysis-share-growth-statistics-competitor-landscape-trends-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-11

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Fire Alarm Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Fire Alarm Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Johnson Controls

United Technologies Corporation

Siemens

Honeywell

Bosch

Hochiki

Newell Brands Inc.

Nohmi

Minimax

Halma

Nittan

Buckeye Fire

Protec Fire

Fike Corporation

Mircom Technologies

Panasonic

Kentec Electronics

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fire Alarm Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Fire Alarm Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Vietnam Fire Alarm Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fire Alarm Equipment Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Fire Alarm Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire Alarm Equipment Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Vietnam Manufacturers Fire Alarm Equipment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Alarm Equipment Players in Vietnam

3.6.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Fire Alarm Equipment Companies

3.6.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Alarm Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Conventional

4.1.3 Addressable Systems

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.3 Industrial

5.1.4 Residential

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Johnson Controls

6.1.1 Johnson Controls Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview

6.1.3 Johnson Controls Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Johnson Controls Key News

6.2 United Technologies Corporation

6.2.1 United Technologies Corporation Corporate Summary

6.2.2 United Technologies Corporation Business Overview

6.2.3 United Technologies Corporation Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 United Technologies Corporation Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 United Technologies Corporation Key News

6.3 Siemens

6.3.1 Siemens Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Siemens Business Overview

6.3.3 Siemens Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Siemens Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Siemens Key News

6.4 Honeywell

6.4.1 Honeywell Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Honeywell Business Overview

6.4.3 Honeywell Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Honeywell Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Honeywell Key News

6.5 Bosch

6.5.1 Bosch Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Bosch Business Overview

6.5.3 Bosch Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Bosch Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Bosch Key News

6.6 Hochiki

6.6.1 Hochiki Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Hochiki Business Overview

6.6.3 Hochiki Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Hochiki Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Hochiki Key News

6.7 Newell Brands Inc.

6.6.1 Newell Brands Inc. Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Newell Brands Inc. Business Overview

6.6.3 Newell Brands Inc. Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Newell Brands Inc. Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Newell Brands Inc. Key News

6.8 Nohmi

6.8.1 Nohmi Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Nohmi Business Overview

6.8.3 Nohmi Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Nohmi Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Nohmi Key News

6.9 Minimax

6.9.1 Minimax Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Minimax Business Overview

6.9.3 Minimax Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Minimax Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Minimax Key News

6.10 Halma

6.10.1 Halma Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Halma Business Overview

6.10.3 Halma Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Halma Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Halma Key News

6.11 Nittan

6.11.1 Nittan Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Nittan Fire Alarm Equipment Business Overview

6.11.3 Nittan Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Nittan Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Nittan Key News

6.12 Buckeye Fire

6.12.1 Buckeye Fire Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Buckeye Fire Fire Alarm Equipment Business Overview

6.12.3 Buckeye Fire Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Buckeye Fire Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Buckeye Fire Key News

6.13 Protec Fire

6.13.1 Protec Fire Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Protec Fire Fire Alarm Equipment Business Overview

6.13.3 Protec Fire Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Protec Fire Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105