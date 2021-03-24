Global Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

A fire alarm system has a number of devices working together to detect and warn people through visual and audio appliances when smoke, fire, carbon monoxide or other emergencies are present.

ALSO READ: https://dynalist.io/d/Um-v27KE2KkeLHp_bjfxCYtT

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Alarm Equipment in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Market 2019 (%)

The global Fire Alarm Equipment market was valued at 17300 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 21050 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. While the Fire Alarm Equipment market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Fire Alarm Equipment businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Fire Alarm Equipment in South Korea. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fire Alarm Equipment market size in 2020 and the next few years in South Korea

ALSO READ: https://www.techsite.io/posting

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Conventional

Addressable Systems

South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Others

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pet-packaging-market-2021-industry-size-share-growth-with-worldwide-analysis-emerging-trends-demand-features-top-players-and-forecast-by-2023-2021-01-11

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Fire Alarm Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Fire Alarm Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Johnson Controls

United Technologies Corporation

Siemens

Honeywell

Bosch

Hochiki

Newell Brands Inc.

Nohmi

Minimax

Halma

Nittan

Buckeye Fire

Protec Fire

Fike Corporation

Mircom Technologies

Panasonic

Kentec Electronics

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fire Alarm Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fire Alarm Equipment Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire Alarm Equipment Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 South Korea Manufacturers Fire Alarm Equipment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Alarm Equipment Players in South Korea

3.6.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Fire Alarm Equipment Companies

3.6.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Alarm Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Conventional

4.1.3 Addressable Systems

4.2 By Type – South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.3 Industrial

5.1.4 Residential

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Johnson Controls

6.1.1 Johnson Controls Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview

6.1.3 Johnson Controls Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Johnson Controls Key News

6.2 United Technologies Corporation

6.2.1 United Technologies Corporation Corporate Summary

6.2.2 United Technologies Corporation Business Overview

6.2.3 United Technologies Corporation Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 United Technologies Corporation Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 United Technologies Corporation Key News

6.3 Siemens

6.3.1 Siemens Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Siemens Business Overview

6.3.3 Siemens Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Siemens Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Siemens Key News

6.4 Honeywell

6.4.1 Honeywell Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Honeywell Business Overview

6.4.3 Honeywell Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Honeywell Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Honeywell Key News

6.5 Bosch

6.5.1 Bosch Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Bosch Business Overview

6.5.3 Bosch Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Bosch Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Bosch Key News

6.6 Hochiki

6.6.1 Hochiki Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Hochiki Business Overview

6.6.3 Hochiki Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Hochiki Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Hochiki Key News

6.7 Newell Brands Inc.

6.6.1 Newell Brands Inc. Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Newell Brands Inc. Business Overview

6.6.3 Newell Brands Inc. Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Newell Brands Inc. Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Newell Brands Inc. Key News

6.8 Nohmi

6.8.1 Nohmi Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Nohmi Business Overview

6.8.3 Nohmi Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Nohmi Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Nohmi Key News

6.9 Minimax

6.9.1 Minimax Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Minimax Business Overview

6.9.3 Minimax Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Minimax Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Minimax Key News

6.10 Halma

6.10.1 Halma Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Halma Business Overview

6.10.3 Halma Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Halma Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Halma Key News

6.11 Nittan

6.11.1 Nittan Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Nittan Fire Alarm Equipment Business Overview

6.11.3 Nittan Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Nittan Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Nittan Key News

6.12 Buckeye Fire

6.12.1 Buckeye Fire Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Buckeye Fire Fire Alarm Equipment Business Overview

6.12.3 Buckeye Fire Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Buckeye Fire Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Buckeye Fire Key News

6.13 Protec Fire

6.13.1 Protec Fire Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Protec Fire Fire Alarm Equipment Business Overview

6.13.3 Protec Fire Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Protec Fire Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Protec Fire Key News

6.14 Fike Corporation

6.14.1 Fike Corporation Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Fike Corporation Fire Alarm Equipment Business Overview

6.14.3 Fike Corporation Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Fike Corporation Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Fike Corporation Key News

6.15 Mircom Technologies

6.15.1 Mircom Technologies Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Mircom Technologies Fire Alarm Equipment Business Overview

6.15.3 Mircom Technologies Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Mircom Technologies Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Mircom Technologies Key News

6.16 Panasonic

6.16.1 Panasonic Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Panasonic Fire Alarm Equipment Business Overview

6.16.3 Panasonic Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Panasonic Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Panasonic Key News

6.17 Kentec Electronics

6.17.1 Kentec Electronics Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Kentec Electronics Fire Alarm Equipment Business Overview

6.17.3 Kentec Electronics Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Kentec Electronics Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Kentec Electronics Key News

6.18 Gentex

6.18.1 Gentex Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Gentex Fire Alarm Equipment Business Overview

6.18.3 Gentex Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Gentex Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Gentex Key News

7 Key Market Trends & Influences 2021-2026

7.1 PESTLE Analysis for South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Market

7.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

7.3 Market Drivers

7.4 Market Restraints

8 Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Note

9.2 Examples of Clients

9.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Fire Alarm Equipment in South Korea

Table 2. Top Players in South Korea, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. South Korea Fire Alarm Equipment Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Fire Alarm Equipment Price (2015-2020) (US$/Unit)

Table 8. South Korea Manufacturers Fire Alarm Equipment Product Type

Table 9. List of South Korea Tier 1 Fire Alarm Equipment Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Alarm Equipment Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Fire Alarm Equipment Sales in South Korea (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Fire Alarm Equipment Sales in South Korea (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105