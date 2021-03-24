Global Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

A fire alarm system has a number of devices working together to detect and warn people through visual and audio appliances when smoke, fire, carbon monoxide or other emergencies are present.

ALSO READ: https://dynalist.io/d/~0hJvGfeTo6G6kPflrhQbE0a8

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Alarm Equipment in India, including the following market information:

India Fire Alarm Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in India Fire Alarm Equipment Market 2019 (%)

The global Fire Alarm Equipment market was valued at 17300 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 21050 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. While the Fire Alarm Equipment market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Fire Alarm Equipment businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Fire Alarm Equipment in India. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fire Alarm Equipment market size in 2020 and the next few years in India

ALSO READ: https://www.techsite.io/p/1968449

Total Market by Segment:

India Fire Alarm Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

India Fire Alarm Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Conventional

Addressable Systems

India Fire Alarm Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

India Fire Alarm Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Others

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/advanced-analytics-market-size-covid-19-pandemic-impact-share-developments-challenges-growth-and-forecast-2023-2021-01-11

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Fire Alarm Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Fire Alarm Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Johnson Controls

United Technologies Corporation

Siemens

Honeywell

Bosch

Hochiki

Newell Brands Inc.

Nohmi

Minimax

Halma

Nittan

Buckeye Fire

Protec Fire

Fike Corporation

Mircom Technologies

Panasonic

Kentec Electronics

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fire Alarm Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: India Fire Alarm Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 India Fire Alarm Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 India Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fire Alarm Equipment Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Fire Alarm Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire Alarm Equipment Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 India Manufacturers Fire Alarm Equipment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Alarm Equipment Players in India

3.6.1 List of India Tier 1 Fire Alarm Equipment Companies

3.6.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Alarm Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Conventional

4.1.3 Addressable Systems

4.2 By Type – India Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.3 Industrial

5.1.4 Residential

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – India Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Fire Alarm Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Johnson Controls

6.1.1 Johnson Controls Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview

6.1.3 Johnson Controls Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Johnson Controls Key News

6.2 United Technologies Corporation

6.2.1 United Technologies Corporation Corporate Summary

6.2.2 United Technologies Corporation Business Overview

6.2.3 United Technologies Corporation Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 United Technologies Corporation Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.2.5 United Technologies Corporation Key News

6.3 Siemens

6.3.1 Siemens Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Siemens Business Overview

6.3.3 Siemens Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Siemens Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Siemens Key News

6.4 Honeywell

6.4.1 Honeywell Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Honeywell Business Overview

6.4.3 Honeywell Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Honeywell Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Honeywell Key News

6.5 Bosch

6.5.1 Bosch Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Bosch Business Overview

6.5.3 Bosch Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Bosch Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Bosch Key News

6.6 Hochiki

6.6.1 Hochiki Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Hochiki Business Overview

6.6.3 Hochiki Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Hochiki Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Hochiki Key News

6.7 Newell Brands Inc.

6.6.1 Newell Brands Inc. Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Newell Brands Inc. Business Overview

6.6.3 Newell Brands Inc. Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Newell Brands Inc. Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Newell Brands Inc. Key News

6.8 Nohmi

6.8.1 Nohmi Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Nohmi Business Overview

6.8.3 Nohmi Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Nohmi Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Nohmi Key News

6.9 Minimax

6.9.1 Minimax Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Minimax Business Overview

6.9.3 Minimax Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Minimax Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Minimax Key News

6.10 Halma

6.10.1 Halma Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Halma Business Overview

6.10.3 Halma Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Halma Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Halma Key News

6.11 Nittan

6.11.1 Nittan Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Nittan Fire Alarm Equipment Business Overview

6.11.3 Nittan Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Nittan Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Nittan Key News

6.12 Buckeye Fire

6.12.1 Buckeye Fire Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Buckeye Fire Fire Alarm Equipment Business Overview

6.12.3 Buckeye Fire Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Buckeye Fire Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Buckeye Fire Key News

6.13 Protec Fire

6.13.1 Protec Fire Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Protec Fire Fire Alarm Equipment Business Overview

6.13.3 Protec Fire Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Protec Fire Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Protec Fire Key News

6.14 Fike Corporation

6.14.1 Fike Corporation Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Fike Corporation Fire Alarm Equipment Business Overview

6.14.3 Fike Corporation Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Fike Corporation Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Fike Corporation Key News

6.15 Mircom Technologies

6.15.1 Mircom Technologies Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Mircom Technologies Fire Alarm Equipment Business Overview

6.15.3 Mircom Technologies Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Mircom Technologies Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Mircom Technologies Key News

6.16 Panasonic

6.16.1 Panasonic Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Panasonic Fire Alarm Equipment Business Overview

6.16.3 Panasonic Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Panasonic Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Panasonic Key News

6.17 Kentec Electronics

6.17.1 Kentec Electronics Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Kentec Electronics Fire Alarm Equipment Business Overview

6.17.3 Kentec Electronics Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Kentec Electronics Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Kentec Electronics Key News

6.18 Gentex

6.18.1 Gentex Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Gentex Fire Alarm Equipment Business Overview

6.18.3 Gentex Fire Alarm Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Gentex Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Gentex Key News

7 Key Market Trends & Influences 2021-2026

7.1 PESTLE Analysis for India Fire Alarm Equipment Market

7.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105