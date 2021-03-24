Global Hand Sanitizer Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020-2026

Global Hand Sanitizer Market is valued approximately at USD 1.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 9.9% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Hand sanitizer is an antiseptic solution, an alternative to soap and water. It is used to prevent the transmission of infection, which is majorly caused through hands, further causing several diseases such as nosocomial food-borne illness, and others. The rising number of covid-19 cases has enhanced the awareness towards the hand hygiene. Hand hygiene is one of the primary methods used to reduce the oral transmitted infections. Hand sanitizer is composed of nearly 60 percent alcohol and other ingredients such as fragrance, colorants, emulsifiers etc. The sanitizer’s effectiveness depends on the amount and type of alcohol used to produce the product. The rising awareness among the consumers regarding hand hygiene for the prevention from contagious diseases as well as the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the world are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Worldometer, the number of confirmed Corona virus positive cases were 580 on 22 January 2020 and rose to 2.5 million number of positive corona virus cases on 21 April 2020, across the world. Furthermore, the introduction of products and strategic alliance by various market players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance, as per company’s news release on 26th March 2020, Procter & Gamble had announced as increase in manufacturing unit and will further donate face masks, hand sanitizer in response to corona. However, health hazardous associated with hand sanitizers is the major factor restraining the growth of global Hand Sanitizer market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Hand Sanitizer market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the rising concern for health and hygiene maintenance by majority of the population in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Reckitt Benckiser Group
The Himalaya Drug Company
Procter and Gamble
Gojo Industry Inc.
Henkel Corporation
Unilever Plc.
Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc.
Chattem Inc
Best Sanitizers Inc.
Kutol Products Company
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Gel
Foam
Liquid
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Hypermarket & Supermarket
Speciality Store
Drug Store
Online
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Hand Sanitizer Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
