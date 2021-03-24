Global Homeshopping in New Zealand Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Brands in home shopping, which in the past focused on targeting housewives and elderly consumers, now find that they are becoming increasingly irrelevant to young consumers. Younger consumers in New Zealand prefer to browse and shop for products through internet retailing, due to the availability of a wide range of products and the convenience of shopping on-the-go. Home shopping brands which have not invested in developing new ways to engage consumers now struggle to compete against brands with…
Euromonitor International’s Homeshopping in New Zealand report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Homeshopping, Beauty and Personal Care Homeshopping, Consumer Appliances Homeshopping, Consumer Electronics Homeshopping, Consumer Health Homeshopping, Food and Drink Homeshopping, Home Care Homeshopping, Home Improvement and Gardening Homeshopping, Homewares and Home Furnishings Homeshopping, Media Products Homeshopping, Other Homeshopping, Personal Accessories and Eyewear Homeshopping, Pet Care Homeshopping, Traditional Toys and Games Homeshopping, Video Games Hardware Homeshopping.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Homeshopping in New Zealand
Euromonitor International
March 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Consumers’ Shift Away From Traditional Television Limits Growth
Home Shopping Struggles To Compete Against Internet Retailing
Store-based Retailers Are Also Strong Competition for Home Shopping
Competitive Landscape
Ezibuy Remains the Leading Brand in Home Shopping
Home Shopping Continues To Be A Challenging Category
Channel Data
Table 1 Homeshopping by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Homeshopping by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 Homeshopping GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 Homeshopping GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Homeshopping Forecasts by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 6 Homeshopping Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Retailing Continues To See Growth in New Zealand in 2018
New Zealand’s Booming Tourism Industry Drives Growth in Retailing
Home and Garden Specialist Retailers Sees Strong Growth in Store-based Retailing
Retailers Invest Heavily in Improving
