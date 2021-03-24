All news

Global Hosiery in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Hosiery in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Hosiery recorded steep sales declines during 2020 as the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand hard. Hosiery is often an impulse purchase and thus sales suffered due to the very conservative approach to spending that emerged among the population of Colombia as the COVID-10 pandemic took its toll on the country’s economy. With unemployment spiking due to the interruption caused to commercial activity and key sectors of the economy by the pandemic situation, impulse purchases were la…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1012088-hosiery-in-colombia

Euromonitor International’s Hosiery in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

 

Product coverage: Non-Sheer Hosiery, Sheer Hosiery.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:   http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bike-brake-pads-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-08

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Hosiery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:   http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-reciprocating-compressor-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-03

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Hosiery in Colombia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Hosiery suffers sales declines despite wider distribution and consistent availability

Sheer hosiery registers strong declines as the shift away from formalwear hits sales

Non-sheer hosiery benefits from its status as a category of fairly essential products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong recovery set to be based mainly on rising demand for non-sheer hosiery

More playful styles expected to emerge via brighter colours and bolder patterns

The shift in focus away from low-cost basic products is set to attract new players

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

Cloud based ITSM Market Size, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Reports Globe added a new major research report covering the Cloud based ITSM Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a groundbreaking decision-making tool that covers the key fundamentals of the Cloud based ITSM market. The research report will give the total global market revenue with historical analysis, metrics […]
All news

Global Audit Tracking Software Market Analysis By Growth and Forecast 2025: Resolver, Gensuite, Wolters Kluwer/TeamMate, Plan Brothers, Optial, Perillon Software, ProcessGene, Oversight Systems, MasterControl, ComplianceBridge, Tronixss, Reflexis Systems, SAI Global, Isolocity, Insight Lean Solutions, AuditFile etc.

anita_adroit

Introduction: Global Audit Tracking Software Market, 2020-25 The latest report addition addressing stark alteration s in global Audit Tracking Software market is a must-have business document to aid various investment discretion of leading players and aspiring novice entrants in the industrial space. The research documentation on global Audit Tracking Software market offers readers new perspectives […]
All news

Electric Submersible Pump Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Schlumberger, Lishen Pump, GE(Baker Hughes), Borets Company, Lvpai

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Electric Submersible Pump Market. Global Electric Submersible Pump Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the […]