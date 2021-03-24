All news

Global Internet Retailing in Austria Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Current value growth in internet retailing continued to slow down significantly in 2018 but remained superior to all other major retailing channels in Austria. Older consumer groups continued to open up to online shopping, while younger audiences routinely made purchases through their computers as well as via their smartphones. A major driver remained mobile internet retailing, especially because of the high number of impulse purchases it leads to.

Euromonitor International’s Internet Retailing in Austria report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

 

Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Internet Retailing, Beauty and Personal Care Internet Retailing, Consumer Appliances Internet Retailing, Consumer Electronics Internet Retailing, Consumer Health Internet Retailing, Food and Drink Internet Retailing, Home Care Internet Retailing, Home Improvement and Gardening Internet Retailing, Homewares and Home Furnishings Internet Retailing, Media Products Internet Retailing, Other Internet Retailing, Personal Accessories and Eyewear Internet Retailing, Pet Care Internet Retailing, Traditional Toys and Games Internet Retailing, Video Games Hardware Internet Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Internet Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

INTERNET RETAILING IN AUSTRIA

Euromonitor International

March 2019

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Prospects

Reluctant Consumers Still Need Convincing of Internet Retailing’s Attributes

Growth Potential Cross the Channel

Internet-connected Assistants Bring New Potential

Competitive Landscape

Amazon Continues To Grow, Particularly Through Third Party Merchants

Other Strong Performers

High Level of Concentration in Internet Retailing

Channel Data

Table 1 Internet Retailing by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Internet Retailing by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Internet Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 Internet Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Internet Retailing Forecasts by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 6 Internet Retailing Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Pleasing Overall Performance for

….CONTINUED

