Global Internet Retailing in South Korea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Internet retailing continues to record double-digit growth in South Korea, proving that the retailing paradigm has been shifting to online from offline. With highly developed digital connectivity and a logistics system that enables fast delivery service, internet retailing is one of the most important retailing channels in the country. Moreover, distributing through the online channel costs much less than opening an offline store, so mid- to small-sized companies and smaller independent business…

Euromonitor International’s Internet Retailing in South Korea report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Internet Retailing, Beauty and Personal Care Internet Retailing, Consumer Appliances Internet Retailing, Consumer Electronics Internet Retailing, Consumer Health Internet Retailing, Food and Drink Internet Retailing, Home Care Internet Retailing, Home Improvement and Gardening Internet Retailing, Homewares and Home Furnishings Internet Retailing, Media Products Internet Retailing, Other Internet Retailing, Personal Accessories and Eyewear Internet Retailing, Pet Care Internet Retailing, Traditional Toys and Games Internet Retailing, Video Games Hardware Internet Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Internet Retailing in South Korea

Euromonitor International

March 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Internet Retailing Continues To Post Strong Growth

Cross-border E-commerce Is Gaining Much Popularity

Offline Players Are Aggressively Expanding Their Online Business

Competitive Landscape

11st Street Leads the Channel With Aggressive Marketing

Shinsegae’s Online Channel Grows Fast With Improved Technology

Online Communication Platforms Are Entering E-commerce Business

Channel Data

Table 1 Internet Retailing by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Internet Retailing by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Internet Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 Internet Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Internet Retailing Forecasts by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 6 Internet Retailing Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Lifestyle Changes Are Affecting Retailing Channels

Significant Increase of Mobile Internet Retailing

With Low Consumer Confidence in Spending, Consumers Still Seek Value-for-money Products

New Concepts With Advanced Technology Are Developing

Multi-complex Shopping Centres With Hybrid Outlets Are in Trend

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 7 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 10 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 11 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 12 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 13 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 14 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth

….CONTINUED

