Global Jeans in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Although sales of jeans declined substantially over the course of 2020, sales declines in the category were mitigated to some extent by the shift towards more casual styles of clothing that was seen in Colombia during the year. Underpinning this increasing preference for less formal attire was the strict adherence to the principle of social distancing and home seclusion that emerged over the course of the year. With many people avoiding socialising outside of the home in general and with many ma…

Euromonitor International’s Jeans in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Economy Jeans, Premium Jeans, Standard Jeans, Super Premium Jeans.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Jeans in Colombia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales declines are mitigated by the shift towards more casual styles

The growing reach of e-commerce extends even to San Victorino’s traders

Economic recession places pressure on sales of premium and super premium jeans

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Relaxation of dress codes and shift towards more casual styles to benefit jeans

Ecological jeans expected to emerge strongly during the forecast period

Local players and more affordable brands to be the big winners in jeans

