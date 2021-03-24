Global Johnson & Johnson Inc. in Eyewear (World) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Johnson & Johnson (J&J), with its global brand Acuvue, is the market leader in contact lenses. However, competition is fierce, and to maintain its edge J&J will have to continue investing heavily in the fast-growing daily disposables category, and also frequent replacement lenses, a category which remains popular. Moreover, J&J will seek to consolidate its position in the medical devices industry, to ensure future revenue streams, even in case of shortfall in sales of contact lenses.
Euromonitor International’s Johnson & Johnson Inc. in Eyewear (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Eyewear industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Contact Lenses and Solutions, Spectacles, Sunglasses.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.
Table of Contents
Johnson & Johnson Inc. in Eyewear (World)
Euromonitor International
March 2019
Scope of the Report
Strategic Evaluation
Competitive Positioning
Eyewear Review
Brand Strategy
Prospects
Report Definitions
….CONTINUED
