Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Managed print services (MPS) are services offered by an external provider to optimize or manage a company’s document output. The main components provided are needs assessment, selective or general replacement of hardware, and the service, parts and supplies needed to operate the new and/or existing hardware (including existing third-party equipment if this is required by the customer). The provider also tracks how the printer, fax, copier and MFP fleet is being used, the problems, and the user’s satisfaction.

Managed print also helps you improve environmental sustainability and document security.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Managed Print Services (MPS) in US, including the following market information:

US Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in US Managed Print Services (MPS) Market 2019 (%)

The global Managed Print Services (MPS) market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Managed Print Services (MPS) market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Managed Print Services (MPS) businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Managed Print Services (MPS) in US. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Managed Print Services (MPS) market size in 2020 and the next few years in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Managed Print Services (MPS) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

US Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cloud-based

On-premise

Hybrid

US Managed Print Services (MPS) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

US Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Fuji Xerox

Ricoh

HP

Konica Minolta

Canon

Lexmark

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: US Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 US Managed Print Services (MPS) Overall Market Size

2.1 US Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Managed Print Services (MPS) Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Managed Print Services (MPS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Managed Print Services (MPS) Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 US Manufacturers Managed Print Services (MPS) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Managed Print Services (MPS) Players in US

3.6.1 List of US Tier 1 Managed Print Services (MPS) Companies

3.6.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Managed Print Services (MPS) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Cloud-based

4.1.3 On-premise

4.1.4 Hybrid

4.2 By Type – US Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 SMEs

5.1.3 Large Enterprises

5.2 By Application – US Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Fuji Xerox

6.1.1 Fuji Xerox Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Fuji Xerox Business Overview

6.1.3 Fuji Xerox Managed Print Services (MPS) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Fuji Xerox Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Fuji Xerox Key News

6.2 Ricoh

6.2.1 Ricoh Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Ricoh Business Overview

6.2.3 Ricoh Managed Print Services (MPS) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Ricoh Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Ricoh Key News

6.3 HP

6.3.1 HP Corporate Summary

6.3.2 HP Business Overview

6.3.3 HP Managed Print Services (MPS) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 HP Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 HP Key News

6.4 Konica Minolta

6.4.1 Konica Minolta Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Konica Minolta Business Overview

6.4.3 Konica Minolta Managed Print Services (MPS) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Konica Minolta Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Konica Minolta Key News

6.5 Canon

6.5.1 Canon Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Canon Business Overview

6.5.3 Canon Managed Print Services (MPS) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Canon Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Canon Key News

6.6 Lexmark

6.6.1 Lexmark Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Lexmark Business Overview

6.6.3 Lexmark Managed Print Services (MPS) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Lexmark Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Lexmark Key News

6.7 DXC Technology

6.6.1 DXC Technology Corporate Summary

6.6.2 DXC Technology Business Overview

6.6.3 DXC Technology Managed Print Services (MPS) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 DXC Technology Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.7.5 DXC Technology Key News

7 Key Market Trends & Influences 2021-2026

7.1 PESTLE Analysis for US Managed Print Services (MPS) Market

7.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

7.3 Market Drivers

7.4 Market Restraints

8 Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Note

9.2 Examples of Clients

9.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Managed Print Services (MPS) in US

Table 2. Top Players in US, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. US Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. US Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. US Managed Print Services (MPS) Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. US Managed Print Services (MPS) Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Managed Print Services (MPS) Price (2015-2020) (US$/Unit)

Table 8. US Manufacturers Managed Print Services (MPS) Product Type

Table 9. List of US Tier 1 Managed Print Services (MPS) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Managed Print Services (MPS) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Managed Print Services (MPS) Sales in US (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Managed Print Services (MPS) Sales in US (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Managed Print Services (MPS) Sales in US, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Managed Print Services (MPS) Sales in US, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Fuji Xerox Corporate Summary

Table 20. Fuji Xerox Managed Print Services (MPS) Product Offerings

Table 21. Fuji Xerox Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 22. Ricoh Corporate Summary

Table 23. Ricoh Managed Print Services (MPS) Product Offerings

Table 24. Ricoh Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 25. HP Corporate Summary

Table 26. HP Managed Print Services (MPS) Product Offerings

Table 27. HP Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 28. Konica Minolta Corporate Summary

Table 29. Konica Minolta Managed Print Services (MPS) Product Offerings

Table 30. Konica Minolta Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 31. Canon Corporate Summary

….CONTINUED

