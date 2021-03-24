Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Managed print services (MPS) are services offered by an external provider to optimize or manage a company’s document output. The main components provided are needs assessment, selective or general replacement of hardware, and the service, parts and supplies needed to operate the new and/or existing hardware (including existing third-party equipment if this is required by the customer). The provider also tracks how the printer, fax, copier and MFP fleet is being used, the problems, and the user’s satisfaction.

Managed print also helps you improve environmental sustainability and document security.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Managed Print Services (MPS) in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Market 2019 (%)

The global Managed Print Services (MPS) market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Managed Print Services (MPS) market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Managed Print Services (MPS) businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Managed Print Services (MPS) in South Korea. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Managed Print Services (MPS) market size in 2020 and the next few years in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cloud-based

On-premise

Hybrid

South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Fuji Xerox

Ricoh

HP

Konica Minolta

Canon

Lexmark

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Managed Print Services (MPS) Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Managed Print Services (MPS) Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 South Korea Manufacturers Managed Print Services (MPS) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Managed Print Services (MPS) Players in South Korea

3.6.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Managed Print Services (MPS) Companies

3.6.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Managed Print Services (MPS) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Cloud-based

4.1.3 On-premise

4.1.4 Hybrid

4.2 By Type – South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 SMEs

5.1.3 Large Enterprises

5.2 By Application – South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Fuji Xerox

6.1.1 Fuji Xerox Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Fuji Xerox Business Overview

6.1.3 Fuji Xerox Managed Print Services (MPS) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Fuji Xerox Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Fuji Xerox Key News

6.2 Ricoh

6.2.1 Ricoh Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Ricoh Business Overview

6.2.3 Ricoh Managed Print Services (MPS) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Ricoh Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Ricoh Key News

6.3 HP

6.3.1 HP Corporate Summary

6.3.2 HP Business Overview

6.3.3 HP Managed Print Services (MPS) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 HP Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 HP Key News

6.4 Konica Minolta

6.4.1 Konica Minolta Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Konica Minolta Business Overview

6.4.3 Konica Minolta Managed Print Services (MPS) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Konica Minolta Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Konica Minolta Key News

6.5 Canon

6.5.1 Canon Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Canon Business Overview

6.5.3 Canon Managed Print Services (MPS) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Canon Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Canon Key News

6.6 Lexmark

6.6.1 Lexmark Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Lexmark Business Overview

6.6.3 Lexmark Managed Print Services (MPS) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Lexmark Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Lexmark Key News

6.7 DXC Technology

6.6.1 DXC Technology Corporate Summary

6.6.2 DXC Technology Business Overview

6.6.3 DXC Technology Managed Print Services (MPS) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 DXC Technology Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 DXC Technology Key News

7 Key Market Trends & Influences 2021-2026

7.1 PESTLE Analysis for South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Market

7.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

7.3 Market Drivers

7.4 Market Restraints

8 Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Note

9.2 Examples of Clients

9.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Managed Print Services (MPS) in South Korea

Table 2. Top Players in South Korea, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Managed Print Services (MPS) Price (2015-2020) (US$/Unit)

Table 8. South Korea Manufacturers Managed Print Services (MPS) Product Type

Table 9. List of South Korea Tier 1 Managed Print Services (MPS) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Managed Print Services (MPS) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Managed Print Services (MPS) Sales in South Korea (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Managed Print Services (MPS) Sales in South Korea (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

….CONTINUED

