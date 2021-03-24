All news

Global Media Player Pico Projectors Market in China Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

Media-player projectors include on-board memory (or a memory-card slot) and can play files directly from the memory (usually photos, videos and sometimes office documents too).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Media Player Pico Projectors in China, including the following market information:
China Media Player Pico Projectors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Media Player Pico Projectors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
China Media Player Pico Projectors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in China Media Player Pico Projectors Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Media Player Pico Projectors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Media Player Pico Projectors production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Media Player Pico Projectors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
China Media Player Pico Projectors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS)
Digital Light Processing (DLP)
DLP Pico Projectors is the most commonly used and efficient types and took 97.17% market share in 2018.

China Media Player Pico Projectors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
China Media Player Pico Projectors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Household
Commercial
By application, Household is the largest consumer group, with consumption market share of 60.84% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Media Player Pico Projectors Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Media Player Pico Projectors Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Media Player Pico Projectors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total China Media Player Pico Projectors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
XMIGI
LG
vmAi
ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
JmGO
Miroir
AODIN Hotack Co. Ltd.
Optoma Corporation
COOLUX
INNOIO
Acer
Samsung
Sony

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Media Player Pico Projectors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Media Player Pico Projectors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Media Player Pico Projectors Overall Market Size
2.1 China Media Player Pico Projectors Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Media Player Pico Projectors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Media Player Pico Projectors Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Media Player Pico Projectors Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China Media Player Pico Projectors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Media Player Pico Projectors Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 China Media Player Pico Projectors Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 China Media Player Pico Projectors Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Media Player Pico Projectors Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 China Manufacturers Media Player Pico Projectors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Media Player Pico Projectors Players in China
3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Media Player Pico Projectors Companies
3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Media Player Pico Projectors Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – China Media Player Pico Projectors Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS)
4.1.3 Digital Light Processing (DLP)
4.2 By Type – China Media Player Pico Projectors Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – China Media Player Pico Projectors Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – China Media Player Pico Projectors Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – China Media Player Pico Projectors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – China Media Player Pico Projectors Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – China Media Player Pico Projectors Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – China Media Player Pico Projectors Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – China Media Player Pico Projectors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – China Media Player Pico Projectors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – China Media Player Pico Projectors Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Household
5.1.3 Commercial
5.2 By Application – China Media Player Pico Projectors Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – China Media Player Pico Projectors Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – China Media Player Pico Projectors Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – China Media Player Pico Projectors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – China Media Player Pico Projectors Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – China Media Player Pico Projectors Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – China Media Player Pico Projectors Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – China Media Player Pico Projectors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – China Media Player Pico Projectors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 XMIGI
6.1.1 XMIGI Corporate Summary
6.1.2 XMIGI Business Overview
6.1.3 XMIGI Media Player Pico Projectors Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 XMIGI Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.1.5 XMIGI Key News
6.2 LG
6.2.1 LG Corporate Summary
6.2.2 LG Business Overview
6.2.3 LG Media Player Pico Projectors Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 LG Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.2.5 LG Key News
6.3 vmAi
6.3.1 vmAi Corporate Summary
6.3.2 vmAi Business Overview
6.3.3 vmAi Media Player Pico Projectors Major Product Offerings

….continued

