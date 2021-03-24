Global Media Player Pico Projectors Market in US Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

Media-player projectors include on-board memory (or a memory-card slot) and can play files directly from the memory (usually photos, videos and sometimes office documents too).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Media Player Pico Projectors in US, including the following market information:

US Media Player Pico Projectors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Media Player Pico Projectors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

US Media Player Pico Projectors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Media Player Pico Projectors Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Media Player Pico Projectors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Media Player Pico Projectors production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Media Player Pico Projectors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Media Player Pico Projectors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

DLP Pico Projectors is the most commonly used and efficient types and took 97.17% market share in 2018.

US Media Player Pico Projectors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Media Player Pico Projectors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Commercial

By application, Household is the largest consumer group, with consumption market share of 60.84% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Media Player Pico Projectors Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Media Player Pico Projectors Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Media Player Pico Projectors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total US Media Player Pico Projectors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

XMIGI

LG

vmAi

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

JmGO

Miroir

AODIN Hotack Co. Ltd.

Optoma Corporation

COOLUX

INNOIO

Acer

Samsung

Sony

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Media Player Pico Projectors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Media Player Pico Projectors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Media Player Pico Projectors Overall Market Size

2.1 US Media Player Pico Projectors Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Media Player Pico Projectors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Media Player Pico Projectors Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Media Player Pico Projectors Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Media Player Pico Projectors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Media Player Pico Projectors Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Media Player Pico Projectors Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Media Player Pico Projectors Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Media Player Pico Projectors Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Media Player Pico Projectors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Media Player Pico Projectors Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Media Player Pico Projectors Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Media Player Pico Projectors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Media Player Pico Projectors Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS)

4.1.3 Digital Light Processing (DLP)

4.2 By Type – US Media Player Pico Projectors Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Media Player Pico Projectors Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Media Player Pico Projectors Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Media Player Pico Projectors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Media Player Pico Projectors Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Media Player Pico Projectors Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Media Player Pico Projectors Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Media Player Pico Projectors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Media Player Pico Projectors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Media Player Pico Projectors Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Household

5.1.3 Commercial

5.2 By Application – US Media Player Pico Projectors Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Media Player Pico Projectors Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Media Player Pico Projectors Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Media Player Pico Projectors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Media Player Pico Projectors Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Media Player Pico Projectors Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Media Player Pico Projectors Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Media Player Pico Projectors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Media Player Pico Projectors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 XMIGI

6.1.1 XMIGI Corporate Summary

6.1.2 XMIGI Business Overview

6.1.3 XMIGI Media Player Pico Projectors Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 XMIGI Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 XMIGI Key News

6.2 LG

6.2.1 LG Corporate Summary

6.2.2 LG Business Overview

6.2.3 LG Media Player Pico Projectors Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 LG Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 LG Key News

6.3 vmAi

6.3.1 vmAi Corporate Summary

6.3.2 vmAi Business Overview

6.3.3 vmAi Media Player Pico Projectors Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 vmAi Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 vmAi Key News

6.4 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

6.4.1 ASUSTeK Computer Inc. Corporate Summary

6.4.2 ASUSTeK Computer Inc. Business Overview

….continued

