All news

Global MICE and Brand Activation Market in BRAZIL – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global MICE and Brand Activation Market in BRAZIL – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Bacillus thuringiensis (or Bt) is a Gram-positive, soil-dwelling bacterium, commonly used as a biological pesticide. B. thuringiensis also occurs naturally in the gut of caterpillars of various types of moths and butterflies, as well on leaf surfaces, aquatic environments, animal feces, insect-rich environments, and flour mills and grain-storage facilities.

GET FREE SAMPLE https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6236134-bacillus-thuringiensis-market-in-brazil-manufacturing-and-consumption

During sporulation, many Bt strains produce crystal proteins (proteinaceous inclusions), called δ-endotoxins, that have insecticidal action. This has led to their use as insecticides, and more recently to genetically modified crops using Bt genes, such as Bt corn. Many crystal-producing Bt strains, though, do not have insecticidal properties. The subspecies israelensis is commonly used for control of mosquitoe and of fungus gnats.

aslo read: https://uberant.com/article/1110127-isotretinoin-drugs-market-%E2%80%93-key-players,-size,-trends,-growth-opportunities/

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bacillus thuringiensis in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Bacillus thuringiensis Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Bacillus thuringiensis Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Brazil Bacillus thuringiensis Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Bacillus thuringiensis Market 2019 (%)

aslo read: https://www.slideshare.net/ahteshamp/blockchain-technology-market-243749528

The global Bacillus thuringiensis market was valued at 219.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 277.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. While the Bacillus thuringiensis market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bacillus thuringiensis manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

aslo read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-bumper-market-2021-global-development-demand-growth-analysis-key-findings-and-forecast-2023-2021-02-04

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Bacillus thuringiensis production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Bacillus thuringiensis Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Brazil Bacillus thuringiensis Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Bacillus Thuringiensis Kurstaki

Bacillus Thuringiensis Serotype Israelensis

Bacillus Thuringiensis Aizawai

Others

Bacillus thuringiensis Kurstaki accounted for a share of 65.36% in the global bacillus thuringiensis market in 2019.

Brazil Bacillus thuringiensis Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Brazil Bacillus thuringiensis Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Fruit and Vegetables

Crops

Forest

Urban Greening

Gardening

Others

In bacillus thuringiensis market, the fruit and vegetables holds an important share of 34.79% in 2019.

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Bacillus thuringiensis Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Bacillus thuringiensis Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Bacillus thuringiensis Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)

Total Brazil Bacillus thuringiensis Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sumitomo Chemical

Certis USA

FMC

Sumitomo Chemical

Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide

King Biotec

Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology

Wuhan Unioasis Biological

Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech

Yangzhou Luyuan Bio-Chemical

Phyllom BioProducts Corporation

Bonide

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bacillus thuringiensis Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Bacillus thuringiensis Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats…continue

 

 

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Insurance Big Data Analytics Market Size, Share, Latest Trends, SWOT Analysis By Top Players- Deloitte Verisk Analytics IBM SAP AG LexisNexis PwC Guidewire RSM SAS Pegasystems Majesco Tableau OpenText Oracle TIBCO Software ReSource Pro BOARD International Vertafore Qlik

anita_adroit

“The report covers complete analysis of the Global Insurance Big Data Analytics Market on the basis of regional and global level. Various important factors such as market trends, revenue growth patterns market shares and demand and supply are included in almost all the market research report for every industry. Several other factors such as determination […]
All news

Video Projector Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Anker, ARTlii, THZY, Optoma, DBPOWER

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Video Projector Market. Global Video Projector Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the Video Projector […]
All news

Global Cellulose Ether Derivatives Market 2020 – Newest Industry Data, Future Trends And Forecast 2026

anita_adroit

” This Cellulose Ether Derivatives report also provides viewers with relevant figures at which the Cellulose Ether Derivatives market was valued in the base year and estimated to project the revenue in the coming years. The Cellulose Ether Derivatives market report delivers an in-depth study of market size, country-level market size, region, segmentation market growth, […]