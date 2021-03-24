All news

Global MICE and Brand Activation Market in INDIA – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global MICE and Brand Activation Market in INDIA – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Bacillus thuringiensis (or Bt) is a Gram-positive, soil-dwelling bacterium, commonly used as a biological pesticide. B. thuringiensis also occurs naturally in the gut of caterpillars of various types of moths and butterflies, as well on leaf surfaces, aquatic environments, animal feces, insect-rich environments, and flour mills and grain-storage facilities.

GET FREE SAMPLE https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6236138-bacillus-thuringiensis-market-in-india-manufacturing-and-consumption

During sporulation, many Bt strains produce crystal proteins (proteinaceous inclusions), called δ-endotoxins, that have insecticidal action. This has led to their use as insecticides, and more recently to genetically modified crops using Bt genes, such as Bt corn. Many crystal-producing Bt strains, though, do not have insecticidal properties. The subspecies israelensis is commonly used for control of mosquitoe and of fungus gnats.

aslo read: https://marketreportsmrfr.wordpress.com/2021/01/21/pediatric-brain-tumor-market-by-trends-production-techniques-in-depth-study-report/

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bacillus thuringiensis in India    , including the following market information:

India     Bacillus thuringiensis Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India     Bacillus thuringiensis Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

India     Bacillus thuringiensis Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Top Five Competitors in India     Bacillus thuringiensis Market 2019 (%)

aslo read: https://www.slideshare.net/ahteshamp/high-performance-computing-market

The global Bacillus thuringiensis market was valued at 219.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 277.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. While the Bacillus thuringiensis market size in India     was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bacillus thuringiensis manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

aslo read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-digital-cockpit-market-to-benefit-from-ramped-up-r-d-focus-by-major-players-2021-top-players-treatment-synopsis-industry-size-share-analysis-and-competitive-trends-2021-02-04

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Bacillus thuringiensis production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India     Bacillus thuringiensis Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

India     Bacillus thuringiensis Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Bacillus Thuringiensis Kurstaki

Bacillus Thuringiensis Serotype Israelensis

Bacillus Thuringiensis Aizawai

Others

Bacillus thuringiensis Kurstaki accounted for a share of 65.36% in the global bacillus thuringiensis market in 2019.

India     Bacillus thuringiensis Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

India     Bacillus thuringiensis Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Fruit and Vegetables

Crops

Forest

Urban Greening

Gardening

Others

In bacillus thuringiensis market, the fruit and vegetables holds an important share of 34.79% in 2019.

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Bacillus thuringiensis Market Competitors Revenues in India    , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Bacillus thuringiensis Market Competitors Revenues Share in India    , by Players 2019 (%)

Total India     Bacillus thuringiensis Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)

Total India     Bacillus thuringiensis Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sumitomo Chemical

Certis USA

FMC

Sumitomo Chemical

Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide

King Biotec

Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology

Wuhan Unioasis Biological

Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech

Yangzhou Luyuan Bio-Chemical

Phyllom BioProducts Corporation

Bonide

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bacillus thuringiensis Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India     Bacillus thuringiensis Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats…continue

 

 

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news News

Dried Potato Flake Market To See Massive Growth By 2028

ajay

“Dried Potato Flake Market is analyzed with industry experts in mind to maximize return on investment by providing clear information needed for informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new entrants to identify and analyze market needs, market size and competition. It explains the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and […]
All news

Acne Market 2021-2026 | Comprehensive Study COVID19 Impact Analysis | Worldwide Key Players: Nestle Skin Health, Allergan, DowDuPont, GSK, Sun Pharma, VoiceAmp, SpeakFluent, SmallTalk, Casa Futura Technologies, etc. | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

The latest Acne market report estimates the opportunities and current market scenario, providing insights and updates about the corresponding segments involved in the global Acne market for the forecast period of 2021-2026. The report provides detailed assessment of key market dynamics and comprehensive information about the structure of the Acne industry. This market study contains exclusive insights into […]
All news News

Casein & Derivatives Consumption Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Leading Players – Fonterra,Nestl?, Lactalis, Arla foods, Danone,

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask for a Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Casein & Derivatives Consumption Market is growing rapidly and making a significant contribution to the global economy in terms of sales, growth rate, market share, and size. The Casein & Derivatives Consumption Market Report is a comprehensive research document that provides readers with […]