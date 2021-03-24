Global MICE and Brand Activation Market in JAPAN – IndJapan try Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the MICE & brand activation, MICE, short for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions, is a type of tourism service in which large groups, Japan ually planned well in advance, are brought together. Brand activation, as an application scenario for MICE services, is any campaign, event, or experience that enables your brand to engage directly with consumers and build a loyal brand community around your product or service..

This report contains market size and forecasts of MICE and Brand Activation in JAPAN , including the following market information:

JAPAN MICE and Brand Activation Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in JAPAN MICE and Brand Activation Market 2019 (%)

The global MICE and Brand Activation market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach JAPAN $ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the MICE and Brand Activation market size in JAPAN was JAPAN $ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach JAPAN $ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on MICE and Brand Activation businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of MICE and Brand Activation in JAPAN. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on MICE and Brand Activation market size in 2020 and the next few years in JAPAN

Total Market by Segment:

JAPAN MICE and Brand Activation Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

JAPAN MICE and Brand Activation Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Meetings

Conventions

Exhibitions

Incentives

JAPAN MICE and Brand Activation Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

JAPAN MICE and Brand Activation Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

SME

Large Enterprise

Market segment by application splits into SME and large enterprise. SME indicates small and medium enterprises.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total MICE and Brand Activation Market Competitors Revenues in JAPAN , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total MICE and Brand Activation Market Competitors Revenues Share in JAPAN , by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Questex

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

BCD Group

Capita Travel and Events

Cievents

IPG

ATPI

Pico

Uniplan

Freeman

Conference Care

