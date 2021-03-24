Global Mobile E-Commerce in Turkey Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Mobile e-commerce continues to be supported by the higher penetration rates of smartphones, especially amongst the younger population, alongside consumers’ growing familiarity with and trust in mobile payment apps. Furthermore, this strong trend has been further enhanced by the event of COVID-19 in 2020, with an increasing rate of consumers shopping online. This makes mobile e-commerce the overall winner in retailing in Turkey in 2020.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5284579-mobile-e-commerce-in-turkey

Euromonitor International’s Mobile E-Commerce in Turkey report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bike-brake-pads-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-08

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Mobile E-Commerce market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-reciprocating-compressor-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Mobile E-Commerce in Turkey

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Mobile e-commerce comes out the clear winner, due to COVID-19 enhancing consumers’ use of e-commerce solutions

Ongoing company investment in e-commerce development adds further dynamism to the category

Competition heats up amongst the leading e-commerce players who offer mobile solutions

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Mobile e-commerce will continue to grow, to the eventual detriment of computer-based payment systems

Ongoing development set to further stimulate sales over the forecast period

Strong competition amongst e-commerce players will further inspire innovation in emerging applications

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Mobile E-Commerce: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Mobile E-Commerce: % Value Growth 2015-2020

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105