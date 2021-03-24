Global Mobile Testing Market in US Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

Mobile testing in this report refers to mobile application testing. Mobile application testing is the process through which applications are tested for required quality, functionality, compatibility, usability, performance and other characteristics. It includes a broad range of application testing and evaluation techniques that encompasses both standard software testing and mobile-platform-specific testing procedures.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6239828-mobile-testing-market-in-us-industry-outlook-and-forecast-2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Testing in US, including the following market information:

US Mobile Testing Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in US Mobile Testing Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flexible-battery-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-03-12

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Mobile Testing businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Mobile Testing in US. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Mobile Testing market size in 2020 and the next few years in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Mobile Testing Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

US Mobile Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Manual

Automation

Automation is the most used type in 2019, with about 83.2% market share.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/plastic-alternative-packaging-global-market-report-2021-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-including-1-by-type-starch-based-plastic-cellulose-based-plastics-polylactic-acid-pla-polyhydroxyalkanoates-pha-others-2-by-process-recyclable-reusable-biodegradable-3-by-application-food-and-beverage-personal-care-health-care-others-covering-amcor-limited-tetra-pak-sealed-air-corporation-plastic-suppliers-inc-kruger-inc-2021-03-11

US Mobile Testing Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

US Mobile Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

BFSI

Telecom

IT

Retail

Media

Other

Demand of BFSI occupied most of market share of about 34.79% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Mobile Testing Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Mobile Testing Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

IBM

Accenture

Wipro

Capgemini

Cognizant

Infosys

NTT Data

QualiTest

Cigniti

ITechArt

Micro Focus

QA InfoTech

Perfecto

TestFort QA Lab

RTTS

ScienceSoft

Infuse

Test Triangle

Testlio

AWS

Experitest

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mobile Testing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: US Mobile Testing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 US Mobile Testing Overall Market Size

2.1 US Mobile Testing Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Mobile Testing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mobile Testing Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Mobile Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Mobile Testing Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Testing Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 US Manufacturers Mobile Testing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Testing Players in US

3.6.1 List of US Tier 1 Mobile Testing Companies

3.6.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Testing Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Mobile Testing Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Manual

4.1.3 Automation

4.2 By Type – US Mobile Testing Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Mobile Testing Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Mobile Testing Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Mobile Testing Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Mobile Testing Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 BFSI

5.1.3 Telecom

5.1.4 IT

5.1.5 Retail

5.1.6 Media

5.1.7 Other

5.2 By Application – US Mobile Testing Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Mobile Testing Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Mobile Testing Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Mobile Testing Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 IBM

6.1.1 IBM Corporate Summary

6.1.2 IBM Business Overview

6.1.3 IBM Mobile Testing Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 IBM Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 IBM Key News

6.2 Accenture

6.2.1 Accenture Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Accenture Business Overview

6.2.3 Accenture Mobile Testing Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Accenture Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Accenture Key News

6.3 Wipro

6.3.1 Wipro Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Wipro Business Overview

6.3.3 Wipro Mobile Testing Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Wipro Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Wipro Key News

6.4 Capgemini

6.4.1 Capgemini Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Capgemini Business Overview

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105